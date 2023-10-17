Guild Wars 2 Shadow of the Mad King: Activities, rewards, and more

Guild Wars 2’s Shadow of the Mad King Halloween event is ready to kick off and brings a wealth of amazing content to participate in. Besides this event's original content, there is some new material to be excited about, such as achievements, new armor, weapons, and even Mini Derlitz the Candy Raven. Holiday events in this MMO are always fun, and this one will not be an exception.

Thankfully, players will have a few weeks to take part in the Shadow of the Mad King event once it kicks off. Guild Wars 2 has teased some great content as players get ready to dive into the Mad Realm itself. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When does Shadow of the Mad King start in Guild Wars 2?

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait long for Guild Wars 2’s Shadows of the Mad King event, as it starts today, October 17, 2023. During this event, players will go through a wide assortment of Halloween-themed events across Tyria. Additionally, this Halloween event will be in Guild Wars 2 for a few weeks, lasting until November 7, 2023. So there is plenty of time to tackle the missions, jump puzzles, and unlock a wealth of new cosmetics themed around the holiday.

When you’re ready to take part, all you have to do is check your in-game mail for a letter from Magister Tassi. This item will take you between the Tyria and the Mad King’s Labyrinth, making it incredibly easy to participate in the event. However, what can players look forward to?

What events will be in the Shadow of the Mad King event in Guild Wars 2?

While plenty will be going on during Shadow of the Mad King in Guild Wars 2, there is some new content to be aware of before anything else. A variant of the Mad King’s Clock Tower jumping puzzle will be available!

You can now venture into the Stopped Clock Tower, which is normally closed off because of maintenance. There will be new achievements for both variants of the puzzle, and current ones will be updated to show which version of the puzzle you took part in.

Should you get to the top of the Stopped Clock Tower, there’s someone up there who will help you make a new cosmetic: The Paper Bag Helm skin. It’s amazing and worth taking the time to master the jump puzzle to get there.

You will also have new Wizard’s Vault objectives to take part in. Guild Wars 2 will have some new events, such as the Mad King’s Raceway, where you can rent Springer, Jackal, and Roller Beetle mounts if you do not have them.

You also have the Ascent to Madness dungeon, where you can battle with the Mad King himself in Guild Wars 2. You can find the entrance to this dungeon in Lion’s Arch, which has also been redecorated for the holiday. There will also be a variety of mini-games to take part in throughout the duration of Shadow of the Mad King.

The forces of evil are on the march during this holiday (Image via ArenaNet)

As you complete events during this free-to-play MMO’s holiday, you’ll receive Trick-or-Treat bags with a variety of items. Among these will be Candy Corn, the currency for unlocking items at the holiday vendors. With this, you can purchase minis, armor skins, recipes, and much more. There are also unique rewards for the holiday achievements, which you can check in-game.

In particular, completing the Halloween Rituals achievement gives players the Clawing Shadow Greaves. You can buy last year’s Clawing Shadow Gloves via Candy Corn instead of gold. Additionally, there are new weapons from the new Grim Machine Set that can be unlocked for the same Halloween Ritual achievement or the Weekly Halloween Festivities achievement.

Don't miss these amazing helmet cosmetics! (Image via ArenaNet)

There are also new weapons added to the Courtly Weapon Chests, found in your Trick-or-Treat bags for Guild Wars 2’s Shadow of the Mad King event. These are as follows:

Sanctioned Executioner Greatsword

Guided Executioner Longbow

Heralded Executioner Warhorn

These weapons can also be purchased in Lion’s Arch (Sparking Stone) if you don’t want to wait. Finally, Mini Derlitz, the Candy Raven, can be unlocked during this event, something Guild Wars 2 fans have wanted for years.

The Shadow of the Mad King holiday has just launched and will be around for a few more weeks. If you want to know more about the latest expansion to the game, you can check out our review of Secrets of the Obscure.