Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025: End date, rewards, and more

Guild Wars 2 has already begun its Lunar New Year festival 2025, and it’s filled with familiar events and brand-new cosmetics for players to farm up. Upon logging in, they’ll get a letter in their inbox that invites them to participate. It’ll also direct them to use the Crown Pavilion Waypoint to get started. Do note that players will only get the letter if they haven't received it previously.
The Lunar New Year Festival is a tradition in Guild Wars 2, as it is across many other MMOs, such as World of Warcraft. If you want to know what you can do, and how long this event is going to be available, we’re here to help.
How long is the Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025 available?
The Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025 began on January 28, 2025, and will last until February 18, 2025. The event takes place in the Crown Pavilion in Divinity’s Reach and is celebrating the Year of the Snake.
This celebration is bringing back several events, and there are a variety of achievements and vendors you can seek out for weapons, prizes, envelopes, Homestead Recipes, and much more.
What events are playable during the Lunar New Year festival 2025 in Guild Wars 2?
There are several great events to take part in during the Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year Festival 2025. Whether you want to PVP in a fun, friendly environment, or challenge yourself to get around Divinity’s Reach as fast as possible, there’s plenty to see and do while the Lunar New Year festival is going on in GW2.
- Dragon Ball Arena: This is a dodgeball-style PVP game mode, where the first team of five players to get to 500 points claims victory.
- Celestial Challenge: Speak to the Celestial Challenge Attendant to begin a series of activities that require you to defeat enemies, race through checkpoints, perform feats of mastery, and more.
- Race Adventure: Race around Divinity’s Reach, but you don’t need mounts unlocked — you can rent them for 10 silver.
- Firecracker Lighting (1 and 2): Speak to the firecracker-lighting NPC to begin this challenge. Navigate the streets of Divinity’s Reach as fast as possible and light the firecrackers. You can glide and use mounts but don’t use waypoints.
All possible rewards and cosmetics available during Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025
There are mountains of items you can pick up throughout the Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025. From new skins and equipment, items, miniatures, decorations for both Guild Halls and Homesteads, Recipes, and even something new in the Gem Store — there’s a ton of stuff for you to collect. Below is a complete list of everything you can potentially unlock during this event.
New skins/equipment
- Snaketail Breeches (Light/Medium/Heavy versions)
- New New Year's weapons - Jade Serpent Dagger, Rifle, Spear
- New Lantern Weapons
- Lantern Axe
- Lantern Dagger
- Lantern Focus
- Lantern Greatsword
- Lantern Hammer
- Lantern Longbow
- Lantern Mace
- Lantern Pistol
- Lantern Scepter
- Lantern Shield
- Lantern Short Bow
- Lantern Spear
- Lantern Staff
- Lantern Sword
- Lantern Torch
- Lantern Warhorn
New items
- Trader's Fortunate Chest
- Lantern Chest
- New Year's Weapon Chest
New miniatures
- Mini Snake
New decorations (Guild Hall)
- Golden Snake Statue
- Plain Red Lantern
- Plain White Lantern
- Snake Statue
New decorations (Homestead)
- Boar Statue
- Dog Statue
- Dragon Statue
- Firecracker
- Golden Dragon Statue
- Golden Rabbit Statue
- Golden Snake Statue
- Lounging Tiger Statue
- Lunar Arch
- Monkey Statue
- Ox Statue
- Plain Red Lantern
- Plain White Lantern
- Rabbit Statue
- Ram Statue
- Rat Statue
- Red Festival Tent
- Red Festival Umbrella
- Red Lantern
- Rooster Statue
- Snake Statue
- Tiger Statue
Recipes
- Homestead Recipe Book: Lunar New Year Celestials
- Homestead Recipe Book: Lunar New Year, Volume 1
- Recipe: Golden Snake Statue
- Recipe: Plain Red Lantern
- Recipe: Plain White Lantern
- Recipe: Snake Statue
Gem Store
- Campfire Chair (Black Lion Chest item)
