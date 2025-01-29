Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025: End date, rewards, and more

Guild Wars 2 has already begun its Lunar New Year festival 2025, and it’s filled with familiar events and brand-new cosmetics for players to farm up. Upon logging in, they’ll get a letter in their inbox that invites them to participate. It’ll also direct them to use the Crown Pavilion Waypoint to get started. Do note that players will only get the letter if they haven't received it previously.

The Lunar New Year Festival is a tradition in Guild Wars 2, as it is across many other MMOs, such as World of Warcraft. If you want to know what you can do, and how long this event is going to be available, we’re here to help.

How long is the Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025 available?

The Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025 began on January 28, 2025, and will last until February 18, 2025. The event takes place in the Crown Pavilion in Divinity’s Reach and is celebrating the Year of the Snake.

This celebration is bringing back several events, and there are a variety of achievements and vendors you can seek out for weapons, prizes, envelopes, Homestead Recipes, and much more.

What events are playable during the Lunar New Year festival 2025 in Guild Wars 2?

There will no doubt be plenty of fun events to take part in (Image via NCSOFT)

There are several great events to take part in during the Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year Festival 2025. Whether you want to PVP in a fun, friendly environment, or challenge yourself to get around Divinity’s Reach as fast as possible, there’s plenty to see and do while the Lunar New Year festival is going on in GW2.

Dragon Ball Arena : This is a dodgeball-style PVP game mode, where the first team of five players to get to 500 points claims victory.

: This is a dodgeball-style PVP game mode, where the first team of five players to get to 500 points claims victory. Celestial Challenge : Speak to the Celestial Challenge Attendant to begin a series of activities that require you to defeat enemies, race through checkpoints, perform feats of mastery, and more.

: Speak to the Celestial Challenge Attendant to begin a series of activities that require you to defeat enemies, race through checkpoints, perform feats of mastery, and more. Race Adventure : Race around Divinity’s Reach, but you don’t need mounts unlocked — you can rent them for 10 silver.

: Race around Divinity’s Reach, but you don’t need mounts unlocked — you can rent them for 10 silver. Firecracker Lighting (1 and 2): Speak to the firecracker-lighting NPC to begin this challenge. Navigate the streets of Divinity’s Reach as fast as possible and light the firecrackers. You can glide and use mounts but don’t use waypoints.

All possible rewards and cosmetics available during Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025

There's certainly no shortage of items to unlock (Image via NCSOFT)

There are mountains of items you can pick up throughout the Guild Wars 2 Lunar New Year festival 2025. From new skins and equipment, items, miniatures, decorations for both Guild Halls and Homesteads, Recipes, and even something new in the Gem Store — there’s a ton of stuff for you to collect. Below is a complete list of everything you can potentially unlock during this event.

New skins/equipment

Snaketail Breeches (Light/Medium/Heavy versions)

New New Year's weapons - Jade Serpent Dagger, Rifle, Spear

New Lantern Weapons

Lantern Axe

Lantern Dagger

Lantern Focus

Lantern Greatsword

Lantern Hammer

Lantern Longbow

Lantern Mace

Lantern Pistol

Lantern Scepter

Lantern Shield

Lantern Short Bow

Lantern Spear

Lantern Staff

Lantern Sword

Lantern Torch

Lantern Warhorn

New items

Trader's Fortunate Chest

Lantern Chest

New Year's Weapon Chest

New miniatures

Mini Snake

New decorations (Guild Hall)

Golden Snake Statue

Plain Red Lantern

Plain White Lantern

Snake Statue

New decorations (Homestead)

Boar Statue

Dog Statue

Dragon Statue

Firecracker

Golden Dragon Statue

Golden Rabbit Statue

Golden Snake Statue

Lounging Tiger Statue

Lunar Arch

Monkey Statue

Ox Statue

Plain Red Lantern

Plain White Lantern

Rabbit Statue

Ram Statue

Rat Statue

Red Festival Tent

Red Festival Umbrella

Red Lantern

Rooster Statue

Snake Statue

Tiger Statue

Recipes

Homestead Recipe Book: Lunar New Year Celestials

Homestead Recipe Book: Lunar New Year, Volume 1

Recipe: Golden Snake Statue

Recipe: Plain Red Lantern

Recipe: Plain White Lantern

Recipe: Snake Statue

Gem Store

Campfire Chair (Black Lion Chest item)

This GW2 Lunar Festival event will run from January 28, 2025, until February 18, 2025. With events going on all the time in Divinity’s Reach, players can participate in this celebration, have fun with friends, and unlock some great new cosmetics while they are at it.

