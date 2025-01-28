WoW: Elders of Khaz Algar Achievement guide (Lunar Festival)

The WoW Lunar Festival begins today, and it’s reached the isle of Khaz Algar with the Elders of Khaz Algar achievement. Long-time World of Warcraft fans understand what this means — you must visit a series of Elders in specific locations in the new continent to unlock this achievement. There are many Elders scattered across Azeroth on each continent, but for this one, you only need to visit the current expansion’s territory.

Whether you start in Azj-Kahet or Dornogal, there are eight new Elders you must locate in-game to complete WoW’s Elders of Khaz Algar achievement. However, this event doesn’t kick off until 10 a.m., so if you log in before that, you won’t see them. But if you want the coordinates for all eight, we’ve got you covered.

How to complete the Elders of Khaz Algar achievement during WoW’s Lunar Festival

Completing the Elders of Khaz Algar achievement is relatively simple in WoW. You just need to head to the proper locations and complete the quest that you’re given there. It’s just a matter of clicking on the NPC and completing it.

An Elder will be right here when the event starts as normal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upon meeting and completing all of the quests on the list below, you’ll receive the Elders of Khaz Algar achievement in WoW! However, if you haven’t grabbed the Elders in other cities, you can work on those as well. You’ll need 75 of the items you receive from the various Elders to get the new mount, the Lunar Launcher.

Below is a list of all eight Elders for World of Warcraft's Elders of Khaz Algar achievement. These are the TomTom commands, so by running that incredibly useful addon, you can simply input the strings below and the game will guide you right to where you need to be.

The Isle of Dorn

/way #2248 40.91 87.35 Archivist Rubbleglint

/way #2248 48.62 13.95 Archivist Coppermoss

The Ringing Deeps

/way #2214 48.9 67.3 Archivist Farolt

/way #2214 67.29 52.98 Archivist Silsigra

Hallowfall

/way #2215 25.88 51.93 Elder Knythall

/way #2215 66.27 46.28 Elder Swornvow

Azj-Kahet

/way #2255 66.91 85.53 Elder Ikk'zivan

/way #2255 46.82 57.21 Elder Ikk'xataz

In addition to receiving a Coin of Ancestry each time you visit an Elder during the Lunar Festival, you’ll receive reputation with all your major city factions, which is always going to be useful. The Coins of Ancestry are used to purchase a wide assortment of cosmetics, from weapons and outfits to cute lanterns.

