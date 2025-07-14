Herbil in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

The Herbil is a cuddly rodent-looking Pal introduced in Palworld patch 0.6.0. This grass-type Pal can take care of your plantations alone with level one gathering and transporting, along with level two planting. However, the main reason you’ll want one as a companion is due to its ability to revive a player from a downed state.
They are passive Pals and will run away when approached, but attacking one will make every other Herbil around you aggressive. To capture one, you’ll need Pal Sphere and must know where to look. This guide will help you locate a Herbil.
Herbil location and capture strategy in Palworld
There are only three spots on the map where you can find a Herbil. These are the new islands added with the Tides of Terraria update, including the one with the collab dungeon. Here are the locations for all three islands:
- Sunlit Isle (385, -460)
- Oasis Isle (884, 194)
- Eternal Summer Isle (-425, -795)
Unlike many new Pals that require you to go fishing, Herbil can be found roaming the islands in pairs. This means you don't need to craft a fishing rod and bait — all you need is a high-tier Pal Sphere to guarantee the capture.
There will be other Pals in the mix, so take a walk around each island if you can’t find them. The best way to capture one is by sneaking behind and preventing them from running away, but you can always challenge them to a fair duel.
Here are all the possible drops you can get from a Herbil:
- Leather
- Red Berries
Herbil breeding guide in Palworld
To start breeding Herbil, you must build a Breeding Farm. It can be unlocked at level 19 using two technology points. Once crafted, put some food in the farm storage and assign Herbil alongside your desired Pal.
Here are a few breeding combinations:
- Herbil and Petallia: Lunaris
- Herbil and Bellanoir: Splatterina
- Herbil and Jetragon: Foxcicle
- Herbil and Killamari: Jolthog
- Herbil and Ragnahawk: Mozzarina
- Herbil and Astegon: Chillet
Acquiring Lunaris and Jolthog would be our first recommendation, as they provide great utility. Jolthog can produce electricity, while keeping Lunaris in the team will increase your maximum load capacity.
