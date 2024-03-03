3 hidden changes in Palworld version 0.1.5.1 that the game doesn't tell you

Palworld version 0.1.5.1 has rolled in, bringing new features and bug fixes. But hold onto your hats because, as seasoned players have discovered, there's a trove of hidden tweaks lurking beneath the surface. These clandestine adjustments might not have made it into the official patch notes, but they're game-changers.

From subtle tweaks to major overhauls, here are three secret alterations you absolutely need to know about in Palworld's latest update.

Palworld version 0.1.5.1 hidden changes

Palworld dropped version 0.1.5.1 earlier this week on February 27, 2024, for Steam and on February 29, 2024, for Xbox and game pass users. This is the second patch from the developers within a span of a few days, and this update fixed some of the prevalent issues in the game.

Expand Tweet

While players rejoiced with some of the more prominent bugs, like the dungeon door issue being solved, the game silently rolled out some hidden changes as well. Although not mentioned explicitly, these changes impact the game flow, and if you have not logged in for a day or two, it can catch you off-guard.

Three hidden changes in Palworld version 0.1.5.1

Flying over Wildlife Sanctuaries also displays Criminal Activity as of version 0.1.5.1 (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Amongst the many hidden changes, here are three of the most important updates:

1) Wildlife Sanctuary crime: Flying over Wildlife Sanctuaries (areas with rare Pals) and capturing them without landing no longer avoids getting a Wanted status. The game now displays a warning message which says "Criminal Activity Underway". Previously, you could exploit this to avoid trouble.

2) Legendary Crossbow Schematic: The Legendary Crossbow Schematic has been changed from a Bushi drop to a Broncherry Aqua drop. This was discovered by @Zach-jn4ib, who mentioned it on DPJ's most recent YouTube video covering this update. It is unknown whether all schematic drop bosses have changed.

3) Censorship: Reddit user u/c0baltlightning discovered that the game has censored certain words in Palworld version 0.1.5.1 update. On r/Palworld, the user said that using profanity while naming their world or Pals censors them with asterisks instead, even in single-player modes.

Palworld version 0.1.5.1 may have seemed like just another routine update from a responsive developer team. But with these sneaky adjustments lurking beneath the surface, it's clear that the game is constantly evolving, keeping players on their toes and ensuring each adventure is as unpredictable as ever.

So, grab your gear, rally your Pals, and get ready to dive back into the wild lands of Palworld, where more hidden updates might be awaiting discovery.