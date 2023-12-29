Horizon MMO title leak hints that an official announcement might be near

Recent discoveries have cemented past speculations of a Horizon MMO and potentially leaked its unannounced working title. The panoramic world of Sony's Horizon franchise makes for the perfect MMO setting. The fact that it also aligns with Sony's goals of giving their AAA headliners a live-service spin is no coincidence in this context.

Rumors of a live-service entry in the Horizon franchise originated roughly a year ago with the news of a Sony-NCSoft collaboration in the works. This is partially due to Sony's transparent plan to ride the live-service wave for the foreseeable future and NCSoft's opportunities to branch out of their existing IPs into a global release for their next big MMO.

The latest revelations in this saga, related to a web domain registration, add further fuel to the fire and might potentially throw more light on its current state of development.

Potential Horizon MMO title leak indicates 'Land of Salvation' subtitle

While the Horizon MMO is still pending an official announcement, its existence has been all but confirmed by several sources. This includes NCSoft's response to VGC's probe into the original rumors and job listings put out by Guerrilla Games, the developers of the Horizon games themselves.

The latest discovery was a new domain, 'landofsalvation.ing', registered by NCSoft on December 5, 2023. This is also the same date they registered domains for three of their announced games in development, including the looter-shooter Project LLL, the multiplayer real-time strategy game Project G, and PUZZUP: AMITOI, an upcoming puzzle game.

The term 'Land of Salvation' does not resonate with other NCSoft games in development (AION 2, Blade & Soul) or those from their subsidiaries. It follows that 'Land of Salvations' is likely the name of the unannounced Horizon MMO, currently codenamed Project H, as per job listings on various platforms.

Per a recruitment tweet from Guerrilla Games, which is looking to hire new developers for several Horizon projects, the Horizon MMO will feature a 'new cast of characters' and boast a new 'stylized look'.

A somewhat altered art direction can be chalked up to Sony using a different Engine from Decima, which powered Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West. The new cast of characters, on the other hand, might hint that we will see an altogether new setting that has not been featured on the maps of the single-player Horizon games or its DLCs.

While the 'Land of Salvation' may not feature Aloy or her tribe, fans are likely to rediscover the familiar flavor of the Horizon gameplay loop, which is conducive to an MMORPG setting as-is.

At any rate, the registry of a web domain for what we can call 'Horizon: Land of Salvation' means we are closing in on an official announcement.