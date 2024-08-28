How to avoid arrows in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker has a combat system that encourages players to learn all the enemy attacks to survive PvE encounters. Every enemy in PvE has a set number of moves that can deal substantial damage if they connect, making health recovery quite challenging. Among all the initial enemies, the most difficult to avoid are the archers. There are several types of archers in the game, including Skeleton Archers, Goblin Archers, Kobold Archers, and Frost Skeleton Archers. While each has different attack patterns, their arrows can generally be avoided with the same maneuver.

In this article, we have shared a basic maneuver that you can use to avoid most of the arrows and projectile attacks in Dark and Darker.

Maneuvers to avoid arrows in Dark and Darker

They always aim for the head (Image via IRONMACE)

The most common mistake beginner players make is underestimating the PvE enemies, and it’s not entirely their fault. The enemies in Dark and Darker have deceptively simple AI. They usually approach from the front and repeatedly use the same attacks, rarely attempting to defend.

However, many of these attacks have strong tracking. If you don’t dodge them perfectly, they can hit an exposed part of your body, causing you to lose a significant portion of your health. Archers and other long-range enemies are particularly known for their notorious tracking. Fortunately, arrows in Dark and Darker can be effectively dodged by sidestepping.

Equip a Shield if you can't sidestep (Image via IRONMACE)

You can sidestep by pressing “A” or “D” on your keyboard while keeping your focus on the enemy. However, sidestepping alone won’t always be enough. You need to master the timing to effectively dodge arrows. Watch the enemies closely and wait for the audio cue before sidestepping to dodge the incoming arrows.

If your character has shield proficiency, you can also use a shield to block arrows. To do this, hold the shield at head level and wait for the enemy to attack. Once you successfully dodge, move closer to the enemy, attack, then backstep to dodge the next arrow and attack again. Repeat these steps until the enemy is defeated.

