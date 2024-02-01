How to breed Astegon in Palworld

You might want to breed Astegon in Palworld, as it is one of the rarest late-game Pals to come by. While this monster has been thrashed by Pokemon fans as a Mega Aggron rip-off, there is no doubt about the fact that this beast looks absolutely stunning. Astegon has one of the best-looking designs in the whole game, and besides looking good, this monster is also extremely overpowered.

You must reach level nineteen and unlock the Breeding Farm before you can start breeding this particular beast. If you are struggling with XP in this game, we have an article that tells you how to level up quickly in Palworld. Once that is done, you can get Astegon with a few easy Pal combinations.

How to get an Astegon egg easily and early in Palworld

The Pal as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Once the Breeding Farm is up and functional, you will need the following monsters:

Grizzbolt

Relaxasaurus

Catching Grizzbolt

Grizzbolt is a rare Pal to catch in this game. We have an article that tells you everything you need to do to catch Grizzbolt.

Once you have this creature, you will need to catch a Relaxasaurus. Since the latter is easier to acquire, we will first focus on Grizzbolt. We will need one male and one female parent to get an Astegon egg. As it is easier to catch Relaxasaurus, we will focus on catching the Grizzbolt first.

Once you catch a Grizzbolt, you can farm Relaxasaurus to get the opposite gender. Make sure you have a healthy stock of high-level Spheres to catch both Grizzbolt and Relaxasaurus. We have an article that discusses how to craft every type of Sphere in Palworld.

Catching Relaxasaurus

Relaxasaurus can be found in the area north of the Small Cove Fast Travel waypoint. This monster won’t be hard to catch, and you will need to farm it to get one with a gender that compliments that of Grizzbolt.

Breeding Grizzbolt and Relaxasaurus to get Astegon in Palworld

Breeding Farm (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Once you have a male and female parent (either a male Grizzbolt and a female Relaxasaurus or vice versa), you can throw these creatures inside the Breeding Farm and let them do their thing. Remember that the breeding won’t finish unless you put a Cake in the Breeding Farm chest.

Once the breeding finishes, you can incubate the resulting egg to get the monster in frame here. It is important to remember that the offspring takes the Passive Skills of the parents. So, if you want a powerful hatchling, you must farm for parents with legendary Passive Skills.

How to make Cake in Palworld

As mentioned previously, breeding requires you to place Cakes in the Breeding Farm chest. You will need the following ingredients to bake a Cake in this game:

5 Flour

8 Red Berries

7 Milk

8 Egg

2 Honey

Once you have these ingredients, you must build a Cooking Pot and use a Pal with Kindling Work Suitability to help you bake the Cake.

Best Pal combinations to breed and get Astegon in Palworld

Menasting (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Besides Grizzbolt and Relaxasaurus, you can try out the following combinations to get Astegon in this game:

Cryolinx and Helzephyr

Cryolinx and Lyleen Noct

Helzephyr and Orserk

Suzaku and Relaxasaurus

Pyrin Noct and Shadowbeak

Blazamut and Elizabee

Shadowbeak and Lyleen

Menasting and Shadowbeak

Blazamut and Mammorest