Grizzbolt in Palworld: Where to find, Skills, item drops, and more

While fighting Zoe and her Grizzbolt in one of Palworld’s five Tower Boss fights, you may have wanted to catch the monster, but the game does not let you. Don't be disheartened, as there are certain locations on Palpagos Island where this Pal spawns in the wild. You can catch them like you do for every other Pal in Palworld.

Grizzbolt is a great Pal to have at your base. It's good for lumbering, so you can have a healthy supply of Wood for all your crafting needs. You can also use this Pal to power your electronics. So, catching this monster makes a lot of sense.

In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about this electric bear-like beast, including its location on Palpagos Island and item drops.

Where to find Grizzbolt in Palworld

Location of this monster (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

You need to take note of a few prerequisites before setting out to catch a Grizzbolt in this game:

You need to add experience points to your Stamina as you will need to fly a long way to reach this monster’s natural habitat.

Talking of flying, you will need an efficient flying mount. Nitewing is one of the best you can get early on.

You need to be at least Level 20 or higher to put up a decent fight against this creature.

You will need to have high-level Spheres, as regular Pal Spheres will give you a meager catch rate.

Once these conditions are met, you must go to the location marked by the red circle in the picture above. As soon as you lay your feet on this island, you will receive a notification saying, “Criminal Activity Underway.” When this happens, ensure not to trigger any guards on the island; otherwise, escaping will be challenging.

Grizzbolt is a tough Pal to encounter as it is very rare in the wild. However, you can travel to and from the island to reset the Pal spawns. This will increase your odds of coming across any creature you seek in Palworld.

How to catch Grizzbolt in Palworld

Facing this grizzly monster in the location mentioned above (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

Firstly, you must whittle down this Pal and take its HP down to 10%-15%. If you are using a Pal to fight this monster, make sure to call it back into your Sphere; otherwise, they might continue attacking and accidentally kill the monster.

After that, try to roll-dodge and go behind the creature and throw an Ultra or Hyper Sphere. Doing this will give you a Back Bonus while catching this beast, thus increasing your odds of catching it successfully.

Here's a guide for those who want to learn the best way to farm and craft Spheres in this game.

Grizzbolt in Palworld: All skills

This Pal comes with the following skills:

Spark Blast

Shockwave

Lightning Claw

Lightning Streak

Tri-Lightning

Lightning Strike

Lightning Bolt

Grizzbolt in Palworld: Item drops

This rare creature can drop the following items after you kill or catch it:

Electric Organ

Leather

Grizzbolt in Palworld: Work suitability

This beast can do a wide array of tasks. It is skilled at Generating Electricity (Level 3), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 3), and Lumbering (Level 2).

As mentioned, you cannot catch Zoe’s Pal. But a Tower Boss glitch in Palworld lets you catch the bosses along with their Pals. Make sure to catch all five bosses before this exploit gets patched.