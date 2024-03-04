Rare Servofish in Warframe are quite easy to catch if you know their location and what bait to use. Besides fulfilling a common Nightwave challenge, knowing how to catch rare Servofish in Warframe is important for progression both in and outside Fortuna-related factions. According to in-game lore, servofish in Warframe's version of Venus are not biological 'fish' but drones deployed to do subterranean busywork in the Orb Vallis.

However, they behave and move like the fish found on Earth (Cetus). This article explains more.

What counts as 'rare' servofish in Warframe?

Synathid is one of the three 'rare' servofish in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

There are two broad categories of servofish species: Corpus and Orokin. 'Rare' servofish in Warframe means the three servofish that belong to the Orokin category. These are:

Tromyzon

Charamote

Synathid

They fittingly sport Orokin-design looks. Like all uncommon servofish in Warrframe, these, too, have bait specific to them, which can be bought from The Business, a fishing gear vendor in Fortuna. Like all planet-based Syndicates in Warframe, fishing equipment that is useable in Orb Vallis can only be bought here with Foruna Standing.

At the same vendor, you can salvage caught servofish to obtain their parts as crafting ingredients. Dismantling rare servofish in Warframe is the key to obtaining resources like Synathid Ecosyth Analyzer.

However, you can sometimes get these resources as a drop from the Warframe raid boss, Profit-Taker, in Orb Vallis.

All rare Servofish in Warframe, and where to find them

Before you go hunting for rare servofish, keep the following:

Specific baits (for example, Tromyzon Bait for Tromyzon)

The Shockprod/Stunna fishing spear equipped on your Gear Wheel

Luminous Dye to spot the servofish easily

Tromyzon

Tromyzon can be found in Pond hotspots on the Orb Vallis during Cold weather. The easiest spot is a lake towards the northwest, as shown in the image below.

Tromyzon can be found on pond hotspots (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can get Tromyzon Entroplasma by dismantling Tromyzon.

Charamote

Charamote can be found in Cave hotspots during both Cold and Warm weather, with a preference for the latter. The cave system shown below has a big hotspot at its center.

Charamote can be found in underground hotspots (Image via Digital Extremes)

Best cave for getting Charamote and Synathid (Image via Digital Extremes)

During Warm weather, you can catch a few without using bait. You can get Charamote Sagan Module by dismantling Charamote.

Synathid

Synathid can be found in Cave hotspots during Cold and Warm weather but tends to be more common during the latter. It has the same spawn condition and location as Charamote, meaning it can be found in the cave hotspot shown above.

You can get Synathid Ecosynth Analyzer by dismantling Synathid.

