How to change your ship's name in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones, the new pirate adventure from the fine folks who brought us Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, does whatever it can to make you feel like a real-life buccaneer. But, let's be honest - can you really call yourself a "real pirate" if you don't have a ship with a cool name? Answer: No. No, you cannot. Obviously.

Fortunately, Ubisoft's high-seas adventure makes it pretty easy to change the name of your vessel. And, even better for you, we're here to help you do just that.

Changing ship names in Skull and Bones

See? Look! A fleet! (Image via Skull and Bones/Ubisoft.com)

If you're looking to change the name of your ship, follow these steps:

Dock your ship.

Once you're on land, open the Ship Docking menu.

Select the "Manage Ship" option.

Select the "Edit Ship" option.

Change your ship's name. Try to pick something cool.

Easy peasy, right?

Expand Tweet

Of course, the best pirates have more than one ship. If you want to be a real legend - you do want to be a real pirate legend, don't you? - you're going to want to collect a whole fleet. Thankfully, changing the names of multiple ships isn't exactly a process, either.

When you're ready to change the name of one of your other ships, switch to it and follow these steps:

As before, open the Ship Docking menu.

Select "Manage Ship."

Select "Change Ship." Choose the ship whose name you want to change.

Go back and select "Edit Name."

Pick a new name.

The "Manage Ship" menu option will provide you with plenty of other ways to customize your various schooners, so don't hesitate to play around with them — especially as you advance through the game and get more stuff.

If you haven't played the game yet, you're in luck. As of today, Ubisoft is offering players a free eight-hour trial of Skull and Bones. Even better, any progress you make in the game demo will carry over if you then choose to purchase it afterward.

You can currently download the trial (or even just buy the thing outright if you want) via Ubisoft's website and the Epic Games store. Skull and Bones can be played on various platforms, namely PC, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and S.

For those of you who have played it, what do you think? We'd love to hear your thoughts - good or bad - down in the comments.

For more guides and news regarding Skull and Bones and other hot new titles, keep on coming back to Sportskeeda.