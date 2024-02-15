Skull and Bones ships tier list (February 2024)

Setting sail in any pirate game entails selecting the appropriate vessel, and this Skull and Bones ships tier list aims to help with that. These isn't about a simple "best" or "worst" ranking, as each boat, from nimble sloops to hulking brigs, fulfills a unique role on the high seas. Agile sloops scout and gather resources, balanced frigates handle solo or group adventures, mighty brigs dish out raw firepower, and sturdy barges bolster your crew with support.

A point to note, a tier list like this one is subject to change and reflects the author's opinions.

Exploring Skull and Bones ships tier list

This list is just a glimpse of the vast ocean of ships that Skull and Bones has to offer. Experimentation, exploration, and finding the vessel that speaks to a player's inner pirate will matter a lot when taking these into account.

Nevertheless, the SS-tier offers a list of ships that dish out the highest damage. Meanwhile, the B-tier represents entries that offer less damage output while boasting a unique defensive playstyle.

1) SS-tier

SS-tier ships are the best of the best when it comes to dishing out damage (Image via Ubisoft || SteelStagGaming on YouTube)

The SS-tier ships in Skull and Bones boast some of the best DPS models in the game. They are great for world bosses, battling other ships or raiding settlements.

Brigantine (Hullbreaker) - Bullhorn perk boosts Ramming damage and reduces torn sail effect.

(Hullbreaker) - perk boosts Ramming damage and reduces torn sail effect. Padewakang (Bombardier) - Detonate perk has 70% chance to trigger an explosion.

(Bombardier) - perk has 70% chance to trigger an explosion. Sambuk (Pyromaniac) - Scorched perk deals additional Burning Damage.

2) S-tier

S-tier ships feature notable utility in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || Green Arrow WB on YouTube)

S-tier in the Skull and Bones ships tier list features some great utility-heavy models that can tank, dish out a good amount of status effects damage, and outmaneuver larger ships.

Barge (Firebrand) - Wildfire perk applies Ablaze status effect that deals fire damage to nearby enemies.

(Firebrand) - perk applies Ablaze status effect that deals fire damage to nearby enemies. Cutter (Sentinel) - Unburden perk lets the ship restore health during battles.

(Sentinel) - perk lets the ship restore health during battles. Snow (Vanguard) - Tenacity perk increases Brace strength and Brace strength recovery.

3) A-tier

A-tier ships offer some decent utility and firepower in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || Concon on YouTube)

A-tier in the Skull and Bones ships tier list includes boats that can apply status effects and do increased damage to structures and cause explosions.

Bedar (Rammer) - Lancer perk boosts ramming damage.

(Rammer) - perk boosts ramming damage. Sloop (Blaster) - Outburst perk has a 50% chance to cause an explosion.

4) B-tier

B-tier includes one entry in Skull and Bones Ships tier list (Image via Ubisoft || Concon on YouTube)

Those in the B-tier in the Skull and Bones ships tier list are good for defensive playstyle where bracing is an important focus; they offer increased Brace stats.

Hulk (Defender) - Ironclad perk decreases Brace depletion when hit.

