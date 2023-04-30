How to cheese the Destiny 2 Avalon mission

Destiny 2 has some really interesting missions on offer. In Lightfall, the developers introduced a brand new Exotic Glaive known as the Vexcalibur. The weapon was locked behind a secret mission that players had to activate. Not only that, the mission had some secrets within itself too, which had some really interesting lore implications.

The Avalon mission in Destiny 2 isn't that complex, but doing it flawlessly or even solo takes some effort because there's a lot that's simultaneously going on in the mission. To make things easier, players can use one small cheese during the mission itself, but it's only during the boss fight. While many expected Bungie to patch it out, the cheese still works.

How to cheese the final boss fight in the Destiny 2 Avalon mission

It's already been established that you must complete this mission to get your hands on the Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive. However, if you do it solo there are a few additional triumphs that you can unlock. To execute this cheese properly, ensure you have the Wish Ender in your inventory.

It's recommended that you use the Wish Ender here because it has inherent anti-barrier properties in Destiny 2. Moreover, it's a primary weapon, so it doesn't have ammo constraints. You can use Arbalest here as well, but that requires special ammo, and it can be slighty hard to come by in the mission.

Progress through the Avalon mission as you normally would, and make your way to the final boss, Brakion Repurposed Mind. If you're new to this mission, especially to this boss fight, you need to know that this fight occurs in three stages. During the first phase, Brakion will teleport around the three platforms in the room. You can use a rocket to damage him, or you can use Linear Fusion Rifles. The Osteo Striga is a good choice for this stage as well.

After the boss teleports into the second room, follow it through the portal. The moment you reach the second room, don't go anywhere. Just stay where you've spawned and equip the Wish Ender. The boss will be behind a barrier, and you can damage the boss using this weapon, even through the barrier.

Don't deplete the second health bar completely, or you might risk glitching the mission. Instead, leave a small portion of his health and proceed into the room. Clear the ads and complete the symbol mechanic to lower the barrier. Once the boss enters the third room in the Avalon mission in Destiny 2, follow him and stand behind one of the pillars of Vex Milk.

Equip the Wish Ender again and aim down the sights. Brakion will be highlighted, and you can shoot through the pillars of Vex Milk. Since you'll be standing behind these pillars, you will be invisible to your enemies, and their shots won't hit you at all.

