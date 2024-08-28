How to complete the Armourer Merchant Quest in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is an online dungeon crawler where the gear and weapons you equip have a significant impact on your runs. At the beginning of your adventure, you start with basic gear, accessible through the Squire menu. However, as you progress in the game, the dungeons become increasingly difficult, and the starter equipment quickly becomes inadequate. The difficulty of each dungeon is determined by your gear score.

The more challenging dungeons you enter, the better the loot you can acquire. However, buying new gear for every run can become very expensive. This is why it’s essential to upgrade your Squire’s gear, also known as base gear.

The base gear can be upgraded by completing merchant quests. The Armourer Merchant Quest should be a priority for beginners, especially those who primarily play as Fighters.

Guide to completing the Armourer Merchant Quest in Dark and Darker

Complete the merchant quests for better base gear (Image via IRONMACE)

To complete the Armourer Merchant Quest in Dark and Darker, you will need to mine six Cobalt ore.

You will find various types of ores on the Goblin Caves map, with Cobalt being one of them. You can identify Cobalt by its blue color.

However, before you start mining, you first need to acquire a Pickaxe. You can either buy one from the merchants or loot it from the dungeons. If you find a Pickaxe during your runs, safely store it in your stash and only bring it along when you venture into the Goblin Caves.

The best location for finding Cobalt Ore is the elevator area in the Goblin Caves. This domain is large with multiple shafts that descend deeper into the cave. It also has a central elevator that can be used to extract players.

Get better base gear to improve your runs (Image via IRONMACE)

Once you’re in the elevator area, carefully examine the walls to find Cobalt. After locating it, use your Pickaxe to start mining. Be cautious, as it will take a few minutes to successfully extract the ore, leaving you vulnerable to other players who might attack you. It’s wise to clear the room before attempting to mine the resource.

If you’re in a party, have one player mine while the others defend. Once you have six Cobalt, you can give them to the Armourer in the quest menu. You can also sell any excess ore to him for some extra gold or turn them into ingots to make gear.

That is all you need to do to complete the Armourer Merchant Quest.

