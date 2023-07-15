How to complete the Blood and Sweat quest in Diablo 4

There are a lot of activities for players to dive into after completing the main campaign in Diablo 4. Sanctuary is littered with side quests that not only keep players entertained but provide a means for leveling up. While most of these side quests are available once players have cleared the fog of war in the region, some require the completion of certain activities.

Completing a side quest rewards players with gold, consumables, and in some cases, gear. That said, here's how to unlock and complete the Blood and Sweat Diablo 4 quest.

How to unlock the Blood and Sweat Diablo 4 quest

Blood and Sweat is one of the few quests in the game that must be unlocked by completing a different activity. To unlock it, you must restore the Shrine at the Ruins of Qara Yisu Stronghold.

This is one of the three strongholds in the Dry Steppes area in the Sanctuary and features a moderately difficult mini-boss. A blue-colored exclamation mark will appear within the Stronghold boundaries after you've defeated the miniboss and have lit the Wanderer's Shrine in the area.

At this location, you will come across a blood-stained letter. Interact with that letter to activate the Diablo 4 Blood and Sweat quest. Once you've interacted with the letter, you will be tasked with finding a doll.

The bloodstained letter will request you to find the doll (Image via Blizzard)

To find this crude doll, you will have to:

Reach the blue colored circle you see on your minimap.

Here, you should be able to spot a ladder that will allow you to access Stronghold's roof.

Once you're on the roof, defeat any enemies you encounter here and interact with the Disturbed Stone in the corner.

The crude dolls can be found under this stone.

With this doll in hand, you will now have to find Tuya and give this doll to her.

Where to find Tuya and finish the Blood and Sweat Diablo 4 quest?

Tuya will be waiting for you eagerly at Alzuuda (Image via Blizzard)

To find Tuya and eventually complete the Diablo 4 Blood and Sweat quest, you must go to a specific town and hand Tuya the doll.

Launch your map, and locate Alzuuda.

This town is close to the borders of Khejistan and can be found on the western side of the Dry Steppes.

You can either fast-travel to this spot or use your mount to make your way here.

Once you're at Alzuuda, make your way to Tuya. She's represented by a blue colored diamond on your minimap.

The quest will conclude once you've interacted with her.

Once you've spoken to Tuya, you will receive a notification stating that the quest is complete. You will be rewarded with a good amount of XP, some gold, and a reward cache. Although the idea of receiving a cache does sound boring, you might stumble across some interesting rewards inside.