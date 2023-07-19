How to complete Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash activity during Solstice

The Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash is the main activity during the Solstice event, an annual occasion that takes place in the Sol and is one of the four major events in the game. While it brings fresh rewards every year, the primary activity has remained the same. During Solstice, players can access the European Aerial Zone (EAZ), an area that cannot be explored otherwise.

The Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash activity is the only way to acquire some of the materials required to upgrade the Solstice armor. With that said, here's a guide on how to complete the activity.

How to access the Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash activity

To access the Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash activity, you must first interact with Eva Levante at the Tower. Once you've interacted with her, you will get the quest related to the Solstice event in the game. Once you've picked up this quest, you need to:

Launch the map by pressing the required key on your system.

When you're at the Tower, you should see a node that takes you to the EAZ.

Clicking on that node should automatically queue you up for the event.

This is a three-person activity, so it's best if you join as a fire team of three.

If you don't have a fireteam, you will be paired with two other Guardians for the duration of the activity.

How to complete Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash

The premise of the activity is simple. You will have to stoke the bonfire in the middle of the arena. To make that happen, you need Taken Orbs. Here's a quick rundown of the Bonfire Bash Solstice activity:

The activity starts out in the EAZ.

Once in the activity, you must defeat waves of Taken enemies.

While defeating these waves of enemies, you will also come across glowing Taken.

When you defeat this enemy, they'll drop the aforementioned Taken orb.

Pick up this orb and throw it at the bonfire.

Once you've thrown 20 such orbs, a Taken Heat Drinker will spawn.

Defeat the enemy to complete the activity.

All Destiny 2 Bonfire Bash rewards

There are some basic rewards you get by completing the Bonfire Bash activity. Whenever you complete any activity while the Solstice event is active, you will receive Silver Leaves.

To convert these Silver Leaves into Silver Ash, you must complete a Bonfire Bash. If you dump 20 Taken orbs, you will convert almost all of the Silver Leaves in your possession.

Other than Silver Ash, you will also receive Kindling and some Engrams that drop from the huge bonfire in the middle of the arena.