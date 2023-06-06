How to complete the Hope's Light Stronghold in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a massively multiplayer online action RPG that has been released today. It is a sigh of relief for gamers who have been waiting for it since the announcement in 2019. Set in the Sanctuary (the central place for all in-game activities), the game heavily focuses on the war between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells and the after-effects of the same.

Strongholds are settlements in Diablo 4 that have lost all their former glory due to rampant enemy activities. Should you be able to liberate them from their condition, they will return back to their previous status. As a reward, Strongholds offer multiple avenues to level up in the game.

Hope’s Light Stronghold Location in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you will find Hope’s Light Stronghold at the extreme North on the map. In the Sanctuary, it is present in Scosglen, located in the northeast. To reach the Stronghold, you have to cut across multiple barriers. Your final objective would be to light the beacon on top of the tower.

When you begin your ascent to the top, one of the first things you do is cut across a water-logged barricade. After doing that, you gradually move through areas infested with enemies, killing and decapitating them, until you reach a demon-invaded shipwreck, where you interact with a Winch. The game then leads you to an isolated land surrounded by enemies. You must rally through these deadly demons and interact with a Winch again. Then you come back and climb onto another shipwreck with the help of a ladder. You interact with a Broken Winch and, once again, are surrounded by dozens of enemies whom you must get rid of. After going through multiple hurdles like so, you finally reach Tidewitch Ne’gana.

Tidewitch Ne’gana and how to defeat him

Tidewitch Ne’gana is the main Boss at Hope’s Light in Diablo 4. She is a mace-wielding witch with extreme power. One of the best strategies for defeating Ne’gana is to repeatedly move towards her rear side during the course of the battle. While you are fighting her, you must also steer clear of ripples forming on the ground that could launch Wretches onto you or burst into geysers. When she deals damage, not only are you injured, but you are also pushed onto an army of these Wretches who can deal further damage.

Diablo 4 Hope’s Light Stronghold rewards

Some of the additional rewards for this include loot and other Legendary aspects, along with the 100 Renown it grants you anyway. Completing this level will also unlock the Flooded Depths dungeon.

Poll : 0 votes