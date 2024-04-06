How to craft and use booby traps in Ark Survival Ascended

Booby traps in Ark Survival Ascended are a new addition, spicing up online PvP matches, but they can be a little confusing at times. So, if you're wondering what are these are Ark Survival Ascended and how to use them, this article can help.

Before we begin, note that booby traps aren’t craftable items or resources. This feature has been introduced in the PvP mode of Ark Survival Ascended. They are a good defensive option as well as an offensive measure that can disrupt enemy camps while giving you an edge.

How can you get booby traps in Ark Survival Ascended?

C4 in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As mentioned, booby traps in Ark Survival Ascended aren’t craftable. They are traps that use C4 charges. To set up booby traps, attach C4 charges on the enemy structures, tools, and buildings. After that, if anyone tries to interact with that object, the bomb will detonate, damaging the interactor as well as the object.

The C4 charges can be made by combining certain ingredients in the fabricator. The required ingredients are

60 × Gunpowder

10 × Crystal or Primal Crystal

5 × Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

50 × Fiber

5 × Hide

5 × Polymer

5 × Electronics

Before crafting the C4 charge, you'll need to have an Improvised Explosive Device. The minimum level required for crafting a C4 charge is 65. After combining all the ingredients in the fabricator, it will take five seconds to craft. C4s can be stacked in batches of 100 and 50.

Uses of booby traps in Ark Survival Ascended

PvP fights in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Booby traps in Ark Survival Ascended are a great PvP mechanic; these explosive traps offer many various strategic advances to the players. To set up a booby trap, walk close to a structure that allows you to attach C4 to it. After attaching the C4 you just simply walk away and wait for a poor soul to touch the object.

Booby traps are highly effective in PvP, especially in Scorched Earth maps. Because of its limited space, you are inclined to face many enemies. You can implement various strategies when using the booby traps. For instance, you can run up to the enemy camps and rig their vital equipment or you can set up a fake base and booby-trap everything in it.

However, you also must keep in mind that the enemies can booby trap your equipment too when you are not around. To save yourself from such a fate, add locks to your items and equipment.