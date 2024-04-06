How to craft and use Preserving Salt in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

Preserving Salt in Ark Survival Ascended is a highly effective resource that can increase the spoil time of meat in your inventory. It was introduced in the Scorched Earth DLC and is vital for progression in the game's early levels, when finding food and water is extremely difficult.

This article will help you know the uses of Preserving Salt, how to craft and store it to increase spoil time.

How to make Preserving Salt in Ark Survival Ascended?

Preserving Salt in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Making Preserving Salt in Ark Survival Ascended is not that big a challenge. This resource can be crafted as early as Level 5. To make it, you need to get a Mortar and Pestle.

After having that, add the following ingredients to craft Preserving Salt:

2 × Raw Salt

1 × Sulfur

Raw Salt can be harvested from certain salt deposits. These deposits exist in the game as dinosaur bones and salt pillars. There are no certain locations where you can find these deposits. They spawn at random around the map. Keep your eyes peeled to locate these deposits on your explorations.

Another way to collect salt is to use a pickaxe or axes on fossils. Smaller fossils found on the ground and salt pillar can be used in this method to collect Raw Salt. If you don’t want to use a pickaxe, you can also find a Gacha in Ark Survival Ascended to extract and collect Raw Salt from these sources.

Sulfur can simply be mined from yellow-streaked rocks. These rocks are mostly found on mountains. Other than mining yellow-streaked rocks, you can collect sulfur by killing Rock Elemental, Wyvern, or Magmasaur. However, the latter is the only option for high-level players.

Uses for Preserving Salt in Ark Survival Ascended

Searching Caves in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As mentioned, Preserving Salt in Ark Survival Ascended is used to increase the spoil time of meats in your inventory. Preserving Salt next to the meats in your inventory and you will see that their spoil time has doubled. This resource becomes extra valuable when you are attempting to tame a carnivorous animal.

Taming carnivorous animals requires a lot of prime meat. Using Preserving Salt with prime meat you can store a lot of them in your inventory without worrying about them getting spoiled. However, keep in mind that Preserving Salt on it can get spoiled pretty soon. To store preserving Salt in your camp, you need clay vessels to store them for longer periods.