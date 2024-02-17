How to deal with Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones

Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones are a common occurrence and refer to massive ocean waves that can easily sink even the mightiest of ships when they land. Facing waves can be quite a challenge for the uninitiated, especially considering the lackluster tutorial offered by the game regarding it. Fortunately, it is still possible to survive against them.

A breakdown of these Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones can be found below, along with tips and tricks on surviving them.

How to easily deal with Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones

A Rogue Wave (Image via YouTube/Kennyy)

While there is no surefire method for dealing with Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones, readers can employ one of the several methods detailed below in order to survive against this force of nature:

1) Brace for impact

Unfortunately, when caught up in stormy weather, there is not much that players can do except brace for impact. Brace your ship when pit against Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones using your controller or keyboard (Space key on PC).

If successful, the ship can bear the full force of the wave and escape (mostly) unscathed. It is recommended to keep your ship perpendicular to the direction of the wave for best results.

2) Take evasive maneuvers

Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones can usually be spotted from a safe distance while navigating through stormy weather. Your ship’s crew will also inform you of an approaching Rogue Wave, which can be quite helpful.

Once you spot a Wave, avoid confronting it directly. Simply flee from the scene to avoid taking damage. Unfortunately, this method is quite difficult to pull off, given the sheer randomness of the wave’s spawning points.

3) Avoid dealing with Rogue Waves entirely

Another method of dealing with Rogue Waves is to avoid taking to the seas during stormy weather. Double-check the weather before embarking to avoid being hit by Rogue Waves.

4) Enable Closed Captions for an easier time

As mentioned previously, the ship’s crew will inform you of the presence of upcoming Rogue Waves in Skull and Bones. However, it can be quite difficult to keep up with the ongoing chaos at sea. As such, it is recommended to enable Closed Caption subtitles to "cheat" your way into knowing the same:

Pause your game and/or open up the Settings menu.

menu. Head to the “ Language ” tab and select “ Subtitle Settings ”.

” tab and select “ ”. Enable the “ My Ship ” option under the Subtitle Settings submenu.

” option under the Subtitle Settings submenu. Return back to the game and resume playing as usual.

The game should now inform you of any incoming Rogue Waves, which should provide you a precious few seconds to react accordingly.

Just make sure to use a repair kit afterward.

Just make sure to use a repair kit afterward.