Ubisoft's latest offering places a huge focus on the PvP aspect, and you will need to repair your ship in Skull and Bones if you want to come out on top. The high seas are full of dangers posing as deadly rogue crews, pirate hunters, and gigantic beasts. Maintaining your ship is essential in this title because the naval vessel is the key component in your adventure.

You have a few methods to repair your ship in Skull and Bones. Let's take a look at them so that you do not have to worry about the next time you head into a battle and take damage.

A few methods to repair your ship in Skull and Bones

You will need to repair your ship in Skull and Bones to survive the deadly waters (Image via Ubisoft)

Engaging in epic naval battles is the bread and butter of Skull and Bones. Hence, it is important to have your ship upgraded as well as ready for engaging hostile vessels. Your boat will take damage after each fight, but there are a few ways to fix any damage dealt to your vessel.

Here are a few methods you can use to repair your ship in Skull and Bones:

You can return to any port or pirate base and dock there to fix your ship in exchange for silver.

If you want to repair your ship in mid-water, make sure to bring Repair Kits. These come in two types, and each restores HP to your ship.

Moreover, a few variants of weapons — such as Repair Long Guns and Repair Bombard — can also repair ships, although it will not be your vessel. If you are in co-op, you can use these weapons to repair your allies' boats and provide them with much-needed sustenance.

Items that increase repair efficiency or provide an HP boost in Skull and Bones

Knowing how to repair your ship in Skull and Bones and other ways to ensure survival (Image via Ubisoft)

Among all the ships in Skull and Bones, a few are oriented towards repairing allied vessels. The Cutter is a warship that you can obtain in this title. It can heal allies within a 100m radius.

There are also a few food items that can increase the efficiency of repair kits. Here is a list of all such consumables.

Trondo Gasy : Increases efficiency by 15%

: Increases efficiency by 15% Vary be Menaka: Increases efficiency by 10%

Increases efficiency by 10% Godrogodro: Increases efficiency by 10%

Besides various methods to repair a ship in Skull and Bones, the following also aid in your survival while roaming the dangerous waters.

Joinery Workshop: Increases healing from repair weapons by 10%.

Increases healing from repair weapons by 10%. Double-planked Hull: Gives you a +5 HP.

Gives you a +5 HP. First Aid Station: If allied ships are below 33% HP, it increases the outgoing healing from repair weapons by 10%.

If allied ships are below 33% HP, it increases the outgoing healing from repair weapons by 10%. Scrapper Station: Gives you an extra 8000 Hull HP when you trigger a Crew Attack.

Gives you an extra 8000 Hull HP when you trigger a Crew Attack. Rigging Station: Regenerates 1% HP per second when your Hull is below 20%.

