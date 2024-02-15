All Ships in Skull and Bones and how to unlock them

Ships in Skull and Bones works differently than most other games based on naval warfare. The vessels that you will obtain have certain roles that are optimized to support co-op play. You can unlock the ships by collecting various resources across the seas, albeit it will take a fair bit of time.

There are a total of 10 ships in Skull and Bones that you can obtain, and this article will cover them all to create a powerful one that suits your playstyle.

All 10 Ships in Skull and Bones and how to unlock them

1) Dhow (Extra Small)

Dhow is the only extra small ship. (Image via Ubisoft || Banished Souls on YouTube)

Perk: Hunter

Hunter Unlocking conditions: Obtained by default

The Dhow is the first ship you will receive in Skull and Bones during the game's prologue. It is not immensely powerful but will work as a decent vessel for the early game, where your main objective will mostly be to gather resources.

The Dhow's Hunter perk allows you to preserve any animal you hunt, thus making it the perfect starter ship.

2) Bedar - The Rammer (Small)

You can buy a ship blueprint from the shipwright. (Image via Ubisoft || ConCon on YouTube)

Perk: Lancer

Lancer Unlocking conditions: Either buy a blueprint from Shipwright in Sainte Anne or complete the quest called A Seaworthy Ship

Bedar is one of the earlier ships in Skull and Bones that you can obtain easily. Either purchase the blueprint of this vessel from the Shipwright in Sainte Anne den in the Red Isles region or complete the quest, A Seaworthy Ship.

Bedar's perk, Lancer, increases the damage the enemies will receive when you ram them and also inflicts the flooded status on the vessels.

3) The Hulk - Defender (Small)

Blueprints of Ships in Skull and Bones can sometimes be obtained from completing contracts. (Image via Ubisoft || Concon on YouTube)

Perk: Ironclad

Ironclad Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from The Sacred Tree outpost

Once you reach the infamy rank of Rover, you can get the best sturdy ship in Skull and Bones. The Hulk can tank a lot of damage, but it lacks maneuverability compared to any other small vessel.

The Ironclad perk reduces the time it takes to use the brace ability as well as further reduces the damage you take while bracing.

4) The Cutter - Sentinel (Small)

You will also require extra components to craft each ship. (Image via Ubisoft|| Green Arrow WB on YouTube)

Perk: Unburden

Unburden Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from Lanitra in Angaya Coast

The Cutter is one of the best ships in Skull and Bones that you can find. It is a support vessel that works best when you and your crew are getting decimated in a naval battle.

The Unburden perk will allow you to restore the health of the allied ships within a 100m radius, allowing you to turn the tide of battle.

5) Barge - Firebrand (Small)

Each ship has unique abilities. (Image via Ubisoft || Banished Souls on YouTube)

Perk: Wildfire

Wildfire Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from Kaa Mangrove Outpost

Do you love burning your opponents and love it when your enemies go down in flames? Then the Barge is a perfect ship in Skull and Bones for you. This small ship can deal a lot of damage and sink other ships quickly.

The Wildfire perk allows you to quickly set enemy ships on fire and inflict the vessels with Ablaze status.

6) Sloop - Blaster (Small)

You can track ship locations via the Codex. (Image via Ubisoft || Concon on YouTube)

Perk: Outburst

Outburst Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from Sunken Goldmine, or it can be obtained after finishing The Devil's Gambit quest

Sloop is one of the best small ships in Skull and Bones but lacks a lot of firepower. Being a damage-dealing vessel, you will be able to take out other players quickly if you can land your shots correctly.

The Outburst perk gives you a chance to trigger explosions, which can quickly sink opponents.

7) Padewakang - The Bombardiar (Medium)

All the 10 ships in Skull and Bones will be displayed in the Codex. (Image via Ubisoft || Concon on YouTube)

Perk: Detonate

Detonate Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from the shipwright on Telok Penjarah

The Padewakang is a medium-sized ship which is essentially a bigger and better version of Sloop. It can deal explosive damage and trigger it more often.

The Detonate perk gives you a better chance to trigger explosions, which deal 1000 points of damage within 125m.

8) The Snow - Vanguard (Medium)

Remember to level up your reputation as well (Image via Ubisoft || Green Arrow WB on YouTube)

Perk: Tenacity

Tenacity Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from the vendor in Khmoy Estate

The Snow is a great vessel that acts as a tank similar to the Hulk. It packs decent firepower and can be used as a great cargo ship to transport your plunders from one place to another.

Its Tenacity perk is similar and an upgrade to the Hulk's Ironclad one, which allows you to brace damage easily.

9) Sambuk - Pyromaniac (Medium)

Some ships require a high infamy level (Image via Ubisoft || Concon on YouTube)

Perk: Scorched

Scorched Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from Yanita Nara, the Manager of Le Pont Mue

Sambuk is one of the medium ships in Skull and Bones that is essentially a better version of its small counterpart. This vessel excels in dealing fire damage to enemies.

Similar to the Barge, Sambuk is an upgraded fire damage dealer that you can use to set your enemies ablaze.

10) Brigantine - Hullbreaker

Different ships in Skull and Bones are available from different vendors. (Image via Ubisoft || SteelStagGaming on YouTube)

Perk: Bullhorn

Bullhorn Unlocking conditions: Purchase the blueprint from the Ruined Lighthouse in the East Indies.

The final one of the ships in Skull and Bones that you can obtain is the Brigantine. Similar to the Bedar, this vessel excels in dealing ram damage while boasting a good amount of firepower.

The Brigantine's perk is Bullhorn, which increases the Torn Sail effect as well as inflicts Flooded status.

