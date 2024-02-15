How to get Hullbreaker Brigantine in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The Hullbreaker Brigantine in Skull and Bones is one of the best ships you can find during your playthrough of Ubisoft’s newest action-adventure title. This particular Ship is unlocked after obtaining a very specific blueprint from the Ruined Lighthouse. Additionally, there's a prerequisite Infamy level and a set of materials to craft it.

A breakdown of the ship can be found below, detailing its various requirements and components.

How to obtain the blueprint for the Hullbreaker Brigantine in Skull and Bones

Speaking with the Corrupt DMC Officer (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/SteelStagGaming)

The blueprint for the Hullbreaker Brigantine can be found at the Ruined Lighthouse. Walk up to the Corrupt DMC Officer and purchase the blueprint from him against a sum of 15,840 Silver. The Ruined Lighthouse can be found in the Naga Sea section of the in-game map.

Keep in mind that you may need to fulfill certain prerequisites before being able to purchase this particular blueprint. Thankfully, the Hullbreaker Brigantine in Skull and Bones is not time-limited and can be crafted at any point during the game's progression.

One needs to be at least Cutthroat I Infamy before being able to unlock this item. To reach this level quickly, complete the various contracts the game throws at you, including main and side quests.

East Indies location (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/SteelStagGaming)

If you don't wish to spend over 15k Silver, try grabbing another copy of the blueprint from the East Indies.

How to craft the Hullbreaker Brigantine in Skull and Bones

To craft the Hullbreaker Brigantine in Skull and Bones, make your way to a Shipwright within the Pirate Dens. Speak to the Shipwright and submit the following items to craft the Ship:

14x Roselle Cloth

13x Greenheart Plank

12x Magnette Ingot

4x Shellac

4x Crude Saltpeter

2x Sheet Glass

2x Torsion Spring

Blueprint for the Hullbreaker Brigantine

8640 Silver

Once crafted, the Ship will be available for immediate use. A breakdown of its stats can be found below:

Type: DPS

Base rank: S

Speed: 12 kn

Hull Health: 40,000

Stamina: 100

Perks: Bullhorn

Cargo: 45,000

Trimming Speed: 18 kn

Brace Strength: 8,000

Furniture Slots: 5

Loadout Potential: Bow, Stern, Broadsides and Auxiliary

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure RPG from developer Ubisoft Singapore, releasing on February 16, 2024. The game can be best described as a tactical naval warfare title, as it has players sailing the high seas as pirates, complete with their own fleet of ships. It features PvP elements and is open-world in nature.

Skull and Bones is available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Stay tuned for more news, guides, and updates.