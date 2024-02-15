How to get Specialized Materials in Skull and Bones

Specialized Materials in Skull and Bones, Ubisoft's pirate-themed action-adventure shooter, can be obtained from enemy ships and settlements. Among the various resources the game provides, Specialized Materials are arguably the most necessary. They can be used for the construction of weapons, ships, armor, and more.

As the title revolves around becoming the pirate Kingpin, enhancing your ships and weapons is extremely necessary. Hence, you need to find these Specialized Materials in the game.

This article explains how to get these Specialized Materials in Skulls and Bones and their types.

Location and uses of Specialized Materials in Skull and Bones

You can find Specialized Material in Skulls and Bones through Settlements or looting enemy ships (Image via Ubisoft)

Casting Sand: Casting Sand is a Civilian Specialized Material that can be found in the Rempah Territory in Skull and Bones. You can find it by raiding enemy ships.

While there is a chance that you can acquire Casting Sand from settlements near Jiwe and Pembe, raiding enemy ships is the best way to obtain it. You can use the resource to craft the Blaster ship and more.

Cogwheel: Cogwheel is a Military Specialized Material that you can acquire by looting enemy ships in the Compagnie Territory.

While you can obtain the resource from some settlements near Giant's Leap and L'Escale, looting enemy ships is the best way to find it. You can use it to craft ship weapons like Culverin V, ship armor like Culverin V, and furniture like Signal Gong.

Wood Tar: You can acquire Wood Tar by defeating enemy ships in the Ungwana Territory. While the resource can be acquired through some settlements near Bloody Channel, Jiwe, and Pilot Bay, you can easily collect it by defeating enemy ships.

You can use Wood Tar to craft ship weapons, such as Tearing Culverin II, Culverin V, and more. It can also be used to craft ship armor, such as Iron Husk V.

Crude Saltpeter: Crude Saltpeter is a Military Specialized Material that you can acquire by looting enemy ships in Rempah Territory. You can also find the item in settlements near the Pemburu Islands and Zemrud.

Crude Salpeter can be used to craft Bombardier and Hullbreaker ships. You can also use it to craft other ship weapons and furniture.

Ethereal Ashes: You can acquire Ethereal Ashes after defeating a ghost ship called Rode Mangoodin. It can be found in the sea near Port l'Hermine.

You can use Ethereal Ashes to craft a ship weapon called Blue Specter.

Lime: Lime is a Military Specialized Material you can acquire by looting enemy ships near Ungwana Territory. You can also find it in settlements near Harufu.

Lime can be used for crafting a ship called Blaster. It can also be utilized for crafting ship weapons, such as Culverin III, Bombard III, and Kallinikos Flame I, as well as ship armor, such as Layered Scales III and The Bastion III.

Monstrous Scales: Monstrous Scales are Monsters Specialized Materials you can find by hunting sea monsters near the Western Basin of Skull and Bones. You can hunt them using a side contract called From the Deep. The contract is located at the Lanitra Outpost.

You can use Monstrous Scales to craft a ship armor called Ouroboros and a ship weapon called Great Springald III.

Monstrous Tooth: You can acquire Monstrous Tooth by hunting sea monsters, similar to the Monstrous Scales. The resource can be used to craft a ship weapon called Great Springald III and a ship armor called Ouroboros.

You can use spy glass to find which ship has this item (Image via Ubisoft)

Screw Mechanism: You can acquire Screw Mechanism, a Military Specialized Material in Skull and Bones, by defeating enemy ships in the Ungwana Territory. You can loot them from the ships near the Central Basin and Nilam Sea.

You can use this resource to craft ship weapons, such as Demi-Cannon II, Mortar II, and Kallinikos Flame II. It can also be used to craft a ship armor called the Bastion III.

Sheet Glass: Sheet Glass is a Civilian Specialized Material found by defeating ships and looting settlements in the Rempah Territory near Zamrud, Nilam Sea, Central Basin, and Naga Coast.

You can use it to craft the Hullbreaker ship and ship weapons, such as Bombard IV, Mortar II, and Ballista II.

Shellac: In the Compagnie Territory, you will find Shellac, a Civilian Specialized Material in Skull and Bones. You can acquire it through settlements near the Pemburu Islands, Logam Highlands, and Gulf of Nakh. You can also find it by looting enemy ships.

You can use Shellac to craft ships such as the Bombardier and Hullbreaker. It can also be used to craft ship weapons, such as Demi-cannon IV and Bombard IV, and ship furniture, such as Balanced Mast I.

Vengeful Essence: Vengeful Essence can be acquired similarly to the Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones: by defeating the Rode Mangoodin ghost ship. The resource can be used to craft Blue Specter, a ship weapon.

