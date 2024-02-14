How to join friends in Skull and Bones

A key part of Skull and Bones' gameplay is being able to play with friends. Ubisoft's latest pirate simulator lets you jump into the high oceans with your buddies to participate in different missions, complete quests, and earn various rewards. While you don't necessarily have to play with friends, doing so makes your sessions a lot more fun.

The act of playing co-op varies from one game to another. Thankfully for Skull and Bones players, the system is pretty simple to understand and implement. In fact, if you've played games like Rainbow Six Siege or the beta tests of XDefiant, you'll already have an idea of how to play with your friends. If you haven't, you can play with your buddies by completing the following steps.

How to play Skull and Bones with your friends

If you and your friends own a copy of the game and are friends on the same platform, you should be visible to each other. However, Skull and Bones offers crossplay and will allow PC and console players to play with each other.

You can travel to different lands with your friends (Image via Ubisoft)

Ensure that crossplay is turned on in the settings.

From settings, go to Ubisoft Connect. This is where you will find all your friends, which is the same section where you can make new friends as well.

In Ubisoft Connect, go to the 'social' tab. Here, you can send friend requests to anyone. All you will require is their username. Once the request is sent, your friend has to accept it. Similarly, you can find any request sent to you. In such cases, you must be the one to accept it.

Once you're friends with someone on the Ubisoft Connect app, find them on the in-game social tab (not to be confused with the Ubisoft Connect social tab). From there, you can add up to two more friends to your group or join someone else's group (as long the group doesn't have three members already).

That's all you have to do to play Skull and Bones with your friends. While you can enjoy all the content solo, playing with your buddies will allow you to exploit the shareable contracts and grind more rewards.

The pirate simulator cum adventure title is already available on early access for those who have availed the Premium Edition. Others can join the high seas starting February 16 following the global release on Xbox, Windows, and PlayStation.