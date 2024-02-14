All damage types in Skull and Bones explained

The damage types in Skull and Bones refer to the bonus damage offered by a weapon to your ship's arsenal. Each weapon is unique and possesses a certain trait that adds to it a very specific damage type. These extend into cannons and auxiliary weapons in the game. On the other hand, Mitigations refer to the resistances toward these damage types from your Ship's armor.

Read on to learn more about each damage type in Skull and Bones, along with its Damage Mitigations.

Note: Gameplay spoilers for Skull and Bones will follow. Discretion is advised.

All damage types in Skull and Bones

What are the Damage types in Skull and Bones? (Image via Ubisoft)

A list of the available damage types in Skull and Bones is detailed below. Keep in mind that the list is indicative of the current build of the game (as of February 14, 2024) and may be subject to change with future updates:

Explosive : These refer to area-of-effect shots that deal massive, contained explosions.

: These refer to area-of-effect shots that deal massive, contained explosions. Piercing : Weapons marked with Piercing damage deal bonus damage to the weak parts of a Ship.

: Weapons marked with Piercing damage deal bonus damage to the weak parts of a Ship. Fire : Incendiary weapons that deal burning damage to a Ship.

: Incendiary weapons that deal burning damage to a Ship. Tearing : Best suited when targeting the sails of a Ship. Deals bonus damage when doing so.

: Best suited when targeting the sails of a Ship. Deals bonus damage when doing so. Flooding : Weapons marked with this perk deal additional damage to flooded ships.

: Weapons marked with this perk deal additional damage to flooded ships. Basic Damage: Refers to the base damage output of a weapon.

Certain weapons possess multiple damage types in the game, making them a lot more desirable. Collecting these weapons is crucial to strengthening your ship in Skull and Bones.

Damage Types can be referred to before purchasing a weapon from the Blacksmith. Make sure to select a weapon that matches your needs accordingly.

How to resist damage types in Skull and Bones

Resisting Damage types in Skull and Bones is crucial to survival (Image via Ubisoft)

While completely mitigating a particular type of damage is impossible in Skull and Bones, readers can gain certain perks on their Ships that confer a certain degree of resistance to a damage type. These “Damage Mitigations” include the following:

Explosive : Adds resistance to Explosive damage.

: Adds resistance to Explosive damage. Flooding : Adds resistance to Flooding damage.

: Adds resistance to Flooding damage. Fire : Adds resistance to Fire damage.

: Adds resistance to Fire damage. Tearing : Adds resistance to Tearing damage.

: Adds resistance to Tearing damage. Piercing: Adds resistance to Piercing damage.

To equip these mitigations, simply visit the Blacksmith and customize your ship’s armor. Each armor is unique and possesses a certain percentage of damage mitigation. As always, make sure to equip these before heading into battle.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure title from developer Ubisoft Singapore. The game is described as a tactical open-world adventure and has players sailing the seas as pirates - complete with their own customizable ships.

The game is set to release on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, after multiple delays since its initial 2018 launch window.