Players will find many Specialized Materials on their adventures around the open seas, and the Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones is one such material. These are tough to come across and can only be obtained by looting or boarding a ghost ship. However, that is easier said than done, and even after you get your hands on one of these, using them is an entirely different challenge.

The game describes these as a mound of nearly translucent ash that pulses with a spectral glow, which is not enough to go on. Hence, this article will show you how to get Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones and their uses.

Here's how to get Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones

Battling a Mangoodin in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/DaOpa)

To get Ethereal Ashes, take on the Rode Mangoodin, a ghost ship in the southwestern part of Port l'Hermine; you can even unlock it as a world boss. But to do so, you must reach Ship Rank 5 and complete the Oceans Apart contract.

The Maangodin is immune to all damage types in Skull and Bones; the only way to bring down this ship's HP is by targeting the weak points, highlighted in red. Mortars are excellent for doing this since their Area of Effect can simultaneously damage multiple weak points.

Just defeating the ghost ship will be enough to get you some Ethereal Ashes, but try to board it as well since this will give additional loot.

Where to use Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones

Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones can be traded in exchange for useful items (Image via Ubisoft)

You can use Ethereal Ashes in Skull and Bones to craft a Blue Specter, which is also one of the best bow-type weapons in the game. Moreover, much like the Monstrous Tooth, Ethereal Ashes can be traded for useful items. Let's take a look:

Mysterious Chest - 50 Ethereal Ashes

- 50 Ethereal Ashes Hessel's Torment - 15 Ethereal Ashes

- 15 Ethereal Ashes Hessel's Pride - 20 Ethereal Ashes

- 20 Ethereal Ashes Hessel's Treasure - 10 Ethereal Ashes

- 10 Ethereal Ashes Blue Specter - 50 Ethereal Ashes

Now, you can find and use your Ethereal Ashes in Ubisoft's latest pirating adventure.

