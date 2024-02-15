How to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones

Players will find many materials on their journey through Ubisoft's newest pirating adventure; some are rarer than others, such as the Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones. While the game is filled with an entire world of other pirates that you can cross swords with, these are not the only enemies you get to take on.

Littered around the world are beasts of the seas and different enemies of all kinds that will drop rare items. The Monstrous Tooth is also acquired through defeating these enemies, and this article will show you how.

Here's how to get a Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones

Kuharibu in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/Spottingames)

To get your hands on a Monstrous Tooth, take on a monster of the seas in Skull and Bones. Kuharibu is one such beast, and you can get a contract to hunt one of them. It is given out by the Sea People Huntmaster found near the Lanitra Outpost.

Note that this quest can only be accessed when you reach Ship Level 5. Alternatively, you can find a Kuharibu by sailing along the Western Basin. While doing so, your crewmates will shout out about something Monstrous being in the sea, and sailing in its direction will let you engage the beast in combat.

Investigate the different damage types in Skull and Bones before you take on a Kuharibu. Once you enter battle, circle the Kuharibu to avoid its attacks and aim for its eyes, which is also a weak point. Slowly grind down its health to defeat it, and you will get a Monstrous Tooth upon victory.

Where to use a Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones

You can craft several things using a Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

There are many uses for a Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones. You can use it to craft a Great Springald III, which is a Bow weapon, or to craft an Ouroboros, which is an exotic ship armor.

If you don't have a blueprint for these weapons, you can find other uses for a Monstrous Tooth. The Sea People Huntmaster in Lanitra accepts these items as currency; you can barter with them to buy the following items:

Mysterious Chest - 50x Monstrous Tooth

- 50x Monstrous Tooth Beast Hunter's Hat - 15x Monstrous Tooth

- 15x Monstrous Tooth Ocean King's Top - 20x Monstrous Tooth

- 20x Monstrous Tooth Escapist's Eyepatch - 10x Monstrous Tooth

- 10x Monstrous Tooth Wrappings of the Deep - 10x Monstrous Tooth

- 10x Monstrous Tooth Seascale Belt - 10 Monstrous Tooth

- 10 Monstrous Tooth Pants of Tumult - 15 Monstrous Tooth

- 15 Monstrous Tooth Sea Butcher's Boots - 15 Monstrous Tooth

- 15 Monstrous Tooth Mchuzi wa Kuharibu - 10 Monstrous Tooth

- 10 Monstrous Tooth Great Springald III - 30 Monstrous Tooth

- 30 Monstrous Tooth Ouroboros - 50 Monstrous Tooth

While it may be difficult to come by a Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones, its various uses make it well worth the effort.

