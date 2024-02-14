How to harvest wood in Skull and Bones?

Wood in Skull and Bones is a necessary resource that you will need to keep your vessel floating and to upgrade it further. Ubisoft's latest naval warfare title brings some immersive mechanics, including ship building, which is the primary concept that the game focuses on.

To craft a vessel that suits them, one will need certain resources, and this guide will go over how players can harvest one of the most crucial ones, wood, in Skull and Bones.

Harvesting wood in Skull and Bones

The more upgraded your ship is, the better your chance is to take down other naval crews. (Image via Ubisoft)

As explained earlier, wood is one of the most important components in Ubisoft's upcoming title, and you will need to harvest this resource from time to time to ensure your ship can remain afloat in the wild seas. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can acquire woods in Ubisoft's upcoming title:

Craft the Saw tool: You can craft this during the starting section of the game, but if you missed it, make sure to do it by heading to any Den and visiting the Carpenter.

How to get refined wood in Skull and Bones

Refinery can be found in any Den. (Image via Ubisoft/ConCon on YouTube)

You will be able to refine wood using the Refinery. Refined woods allow you to craft high-quality items and upgrades essential to making your ship the best.

Head to any Den, the hub position in the land where you can access all vendors and go to a Refinery. This shop will be marked as a Hammer and three Ingots. This will consume the raw materials and a bit of your in-game currency.

All types of wood in Skull and Bones

Acacia is the most common wood (Image via Ubisoft/PepperHomie on YouTube)

Skull and Bones has a few woods that can be used to craft and upgrade different components of your ship. Here is a list of all of them and their rarity:

Acacia - Common

- Common Teak - Common

- Common Iroko - Uncommon

- Uncommon Mopane - Uncommon

- Uncommon Ironwood - Uncommon

- Uncommon Juniper - Uncommon

- Uncommon Greenheart - Rare

