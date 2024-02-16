How to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones

The manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones can feel elusive for would-be pirate kings as they explore the open seas. However, it’s not as hard to find them as one might think. The problem is that this person isn’t immediately accessible when you venture into their den. This means that players can very easily overlook manager Houma Nara as they wander. Thankfully, we know exactly where they are and what they can do for you.

If you’re struggling to find the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones, look no further. We’ll give you the location and the requirements to interact with this manager and what they can do for you as you continue your larcenous, high seas adventures.

Location of the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones

The first step to finding the manager is to get to the right location. (Image via Ubisoft)

As players find themselves in Telok Penjarah, they can easily overlook the manager of Palka Buta in Skull and Bones. Depending on your Infamy, this person won’t even trigger as someone you can interact with in the first place. That’s where players are likely stumbling as they explore this port in the East Indies.

First, you need to head to Telok Penjarah, which is on an island in the East Indies. You can see the town location in the above screenshot, in case you haven’t been there yet. After sailing into town, you’ll, of course, want to speak to the manager of Palka Buta so you can start unlocking one of the best ships in Skull and Bones, the Sambuk.

If you want to find the manager of Palka Buta, start your trek at the Bounty Board. Turn right, and head into the tavern, and go upstairs. You’ll see someone sitting down that you likely cannot interact with - this is Houma Nara. Unless your level of Infamy is at least Cutthroat rank, you can do nothing with this NPC.

Just enter this building and head upstairs. (Image via Ubisoft)

That means you’ll want to keep grinding through your main story contracts and leveling up your Infamy in Skulls and Bones as fast as possible. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to interact with the manager of Palka Buta and begin working towards more interesting content in the game.

This will ultimately start unlocking content like the Laboratory, the Distillery, and the Black Market. Perhaps the best reward for reaching Cutthroat Infamy, though, is the Sambuk. This is arguably one of the most powerful ships in the game, thanks to the powerful Scorched perk. This is one of two managers who can sell you the ship - the other is the manager of La Ponte Muet.

Check out our other Skull and Bones guides

