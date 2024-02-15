How to get Blaster Sloop in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The Blaster Sloop in Skull and Bones is a powerful ship players will come across as they continue their adventures on the high seas. Would-be pirate kings will need a vast array of ships for any situation.

While the Sloop might be on the smaller side of ships, you can equip it with a series of weapons that will allow it to sink virtually any vessel. It can even go into battle against several ships at once if equipped properly. It will take some time and effort to get the Blaster Sloop, but it’s definitely worth having in your collection.

We’ll go over where the ship is located, what it costs to buy the Blueprints, and what you need in order to craft it.

Where to find the Blueprint for Blaster Sloop in Skull and Bones

You'll find the blueprint on the coast of Africa (Image via Ubisoft)

You can find the Blueprint for Blaster Sloop in Skull and Bones, in Sunken Goldmine, for 4,950 Silver. Although it's an expensive ship to purchase a Blueprint for, it’s worth it. Sunken Goldmine, shown in the image above, has nearby ships of Levels 3 to 6, so be careful as you sail that way. You can also get this Blueprint by completing one of the main contracts, The Devil’s Gambit.

The DPS-type Blaster Sloop is a fantastic vessel despite its smaller size. It has a Perk called Outburst, which makes Explosive hits have a 50% chance of triggering an explosion that deals 1500 damage within a 150m blast radius.

It also increases damage to structures by 20% and explosive damage by 15%. For those new to the game, Explosive damage is one of the many damage types you can use in this game.

How to craft Blaster Sloop in Skull and Bones

The Sloop is a ship worth making (Image via Ubisoft)

Crafting materials

Cobalt Ingot x8

Fine Hemp x8

Casting Sand x4

Lime x4

2,700 Silver

It’s going to take some time to make a Blaster Sloop in Skull and Bones. The materials needed are found above. The Cobalt Ingot and Fine Hemp can be made via the refining process using Cobalt and Hemp. Casting Sand and Lime are more specialized materials, and you can find them in the Ungwana region.

However, one final note is that you need to be at least the level of infamy Buccaneer to craft the Blaster Sloop. That means you may have to do some grinding, but there are ways to farm Infamy quickly.

