How to win at Cutthroat Cargo in Skull and Bones

Cutthroat Cargo in Skull and Bones is a World Event where you have to compete against other players to get lucrative rewards. You must take down a merchant ship, loot the goods, and then take it to the designated port before others. Upon doing so, you will get a Legendary Treasure Map that will provide you with the location of essential resources like wood, metal, fiber, and specialized materials.

To win at Cutthroat Cargo in Skull and Bones, you must follow certain tips to save time and beat your opponents. To that end, this article discusses ways that can help you win the World Event easily.

Ways to win at Cutthroat Cargo in Skull and Bones

Here are some tips you could use in your Skull and Bones gameplay to win the Cutthroat Cargo event:

Avoid combat

Avoiding fights may increase your chances to win at Cutthroat Cargo in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

You must prioritize capturing the cargo and moving from one point to another instead of indulging in combat. This will help you focus on the main objective and save time.

Taking on the merchant ships will slow you down, and your opponents will gain an advantage.

Use speed-based furniture

Skull and Bones map (Image via Ubisoft)

During the event, you might face a situation where you must fight against the merchant ship. In such situations, you will need additional furniture that can help you recover the lost time.

Furniture like Balanced Mast and Rope Locker will help your ship move at its top speed. The competitors will try to outrun you, and such items will help you get back in the race.

Moreover, the increased speed might help you avoid combat and move from point A to B quickly.

Use the Bombardier Padewakang ship

Bombardier Padewakang in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

The Bombardier Padewakang is a commendable ship choice to have the upper hand at Cutthroat Cargo in Skull and Bones. It offers massive damage-dealing potential to armored convoys, giving you an early combat advantage over the merchant ship. It has four furniture slots, allowing you to put more acceleration-focused items in your arsenal.

Additionally, the 11 kn Speed and 37000 Hull Health attributes of the Bombardier Padewakang will help you level up the playing field against heavy machinery.

Take more stamina-restoring food items

You can carry stamina-restoration food items like Grilled Coconuts to maintain your ship’s velocity. The speed-based furniture helps the ship move quickly, but stamina plays a crucial role in maintaining the acceleration.

Therefore, avoid taking unnecessary loads and carry more stamina-restoring food. After stealing the cargo, you can use the food items to move quickly to the finish line before your opponents.

Skull and Bones is available on open beta. It will launch on February 16, 2024, for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.