How to get Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones? Blueprint location, crafting requirements, and more

The minute you jump into Ubisoft's latest pirating adventure, you will feel the hostility of the seas; this is where the Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones comes in. Being one of the earliest ships players can access as they explore in search of new and upgraded ships makes this an excellent choice.

A pirate's life may not be easy, but it can be improved with the right ship. This article will show you how to get the Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones, including its blueprint location and crafting requirements.

Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones: Blueprint location

Plenty of ships to find in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

To get the Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones, first get its blueprint. This is fairly easy to accomplish, as you can buy one from the Shipwright located in Lanitra. This blueprint is also fairly cheap, costing just 1980 Silver.

However, before you buy one, increase your infamy level to Rover I or higher by completing missions, looting enemy ships, or taking up contracts. Once you've got the blueprint, check the crafting requirements for the Sentinel cutter.

Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones: Crafting requirements

Crafting the Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/Cassimo)

The Sentinel Cutter is also one of the easiest ships to craft; it doesn't require a ton of materials, and those needed are commonly found around the open seas. These are the materials required to craft this ship:

6x Bronze Ingot

6x Iroko Plank

12x Fine Jute

These three materials are all you'll need. Once you've reached the required level of Infamy, head over to any shipwright around the map to craft a Sentinel Cutter for the low price of 1080 Silver.

Sentinel Cutter overview

Sentinel Cutter in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/Cassimo)

While the Sentinel Cutter may not be the strongest ship in combat, it is excellent at providing cover fire to other friendly ships. Pair a couple of these with a main attacking ship, and you'll be eating through your opponent's Hull Health. Here are its stats:

Type : Support

: Support Perks : Unburden

: Unburden Speed : 9 Kn

: 9 Kn Hull Health : 21,000

: 21,000 Stamina : 100

: 100 Cargo : 26,000

: 26,000 Brace Strength : 4,200

: 4,200 Furniture Slots: 2

In terms of loadout, these ships can be fitted with a bow or broadside cannons.

