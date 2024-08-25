How to defeat all Anomalies in Once Human: Void, Balance, Phase, and Coherence enemy guide

Super Anomalies in Once Human are mutations in various enemies that were introduced in Season 2. Since the second season only includes Normal and Hard mode servers, these enemies are exclusive to them and won't be found in Season 1's Novice servers. While the enemies don't have any visual changes or new attack patterns, they receive specific buffs that make them nearly impossible to defeat unless you use certain elements or special effects to counter them.

This guide explains how to defeat Super Anomalies in Once Human, including Void, Balance, Phase, and Coherence Deviants.

How to counter all Super Anomalies in Once Human

Season 2 introduced the Super Anomalies mechanic in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

In Season 2, each Normal or Hard mode server features one of two pairs of Super Anomalies in Once Human: Void and Balance or Phase and Coherence. If you are on a server with the Void/Balance pair, elemental builds like Power Surge, Frost Vortex, Unstable Bomber, and Burn will be the most effective.

On the other hand, Phase/Coherence servers favor builds like Bounce, Fortress Warfare, Fast Gunner, Shrapnel, and The Bull's Eye, as these Anomalies can be directly countered by the corresponding elemental or special effects.

Players can use Molotovs against enemies with the Balance Super Anomaly (Image via Starry Studio)

Notably, the elemental effects required to counter these Super Anomalies can be produced by Tactical items and Deviants, not just weapons with specific elemental attacks. For example, the Burn effect can be applied using a Molotov or the Pyro Dino Deviant.

Additionally, certain Cradle Override nodes can counter these Super Anomalies in Once Human, eliminating the need for specific builds. However, these nodes are tied to specific weapon types, so you must use the appropriate weapon to benefit from them.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Super Anomalies in Once Human and how to counter them:

Super Anomaly - Void

These Deviants gain a shield that makes them immune to most damage effects.

Countermeasures

Cradle Override: Anti-Void: Rifle and Anti-Void: Shotgun (requires a Rifle or Shotgun)

Anti-Void: Rifle and Anti-Void: Shotgun (requires a Rifle or Shotgun) Unstable Bomber Damage

Power Surge Damage

Super Anomaly - Balance

These Deviants recover HP over time after taking damage.

Countermeasures

Cradle Override: Anti-Balance: Sniper Rifle and Anti-Balance: Pistol (requires a Sniper Rifle or Pistol)

Anti-Balance: Sniper Rifle and Anti-Balance: Pistol (requires a Sniper Rifle or Pistol) Burn Damage

Frost Vortex Damage

Super Anomaly - Phase

These Deviants have high damage reduction.

Countermeasures

Cradle Override: Anti-Phase SMG and Anti-Phase Sniper Rifle (requires an SMG or Sniper Rifle)

Anti-Phase SMG and Anti-Phase Sniper Rifle (requires an SMG or Sniper Rifle) Shrapnel Damage

Damage while in Fortress Warfare buff

Super Anomaly - Coherence

These Deviants carry a Coherence device, making them invincible until the device is destroyed.

Countermeasures

Cradle Override: Anti-Coherence Pistol and Anti-Coherence Crossbow (requires a Pistol or Crossbow)

Anti-Coherence Pistol and Anti-Coherence Crossbow (requires a Pistol or Crossbow) Bounce Damage

Damage while the Fast Gunner buff is active.

Damage while the target is affected by The Bull's Eye debuff.

Morphic Crate with the Void Anomaly (Image via Starry Studio)

Since Season 2 has only been going on for a week, all servers are currently in the early to mid-game stages. At this point, Super Anomalies are mainly encountered in Morphic Crates and a few Elites found across the map. It’s difficult to predict how significant this new mechanic will be in the endgame, but for now, these encounters are infrequent, and every build remains viable.

For example, you can use a Shrapnel build in a server with elemental Anomalies without facing major difficulties, as long as you utilize the Cradle Override buffs.

