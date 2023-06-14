How a Diablo 4 player does the impossible after unlocking World Tier 4 Torment at Level 3

There have been many stories regarding Diablo 4, where players completed the entire game on release day. Others have played everything this game offers, unlocking the Nightmare difficulty within a week. However, reaching World Tier 4 Torment at the meager XP of Level 3 was something highly unprecedented. This is exactly what Redditor "DrokgarX" accomplished.

How did the player manage to do this in Diablo 4?

The player who unlocked World Tier 4 Torment managed to pull this feat off at Level 3 through a series of witty events and bypassing certain loopholes in the game's system.

According to him, this loophole is in the co-op system of the action RPG. You can team up with certain high-level players or above Level 70 in this case, as that is the minimum requirement to access World Tier 4 Torment.

DrokgarX's post on Reddit (Image via r/diablo)

However, that is not all, as DrokgarX made sure to die in every party raid to avoid getting any experience points that could potentially increase his level. He did not touch anything in any of the raids and made his party members deal will all the mess for him. The only experience he received was from the turn-in quests to unlock subsequent World Tiers.

If you want to level up your character quickly, you can use this method, as the experience gained in World Tier 4 is much more compared to the other tiers. This was further proved by DrokgarX himself as he went to take on a World Tier 4 World Boss and got 26 experience points in under eight minutes which is immensely high considering the time spent.

Hence, if you want to power level, this is a great tactic, as you can use the help of your high-level friends to do this in Diablo 4.

How to unlock World Tier 4 in Diablo 4?

Unlocking the World Tier 4 is not an easy feat by itself, as it involves completing the campaign in World Tier 2 Veteran mode and gaining access to the Capstone Dungeons.

Once you have gained access to these dungeons, you can finally take on the first one, the Cathedral of Light, to unlock World Tier 3 Nightmare.

After completing it, change your difficulty to Nightmare and move ahead to complete the last Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes. Do this in World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty to finally gain access to the World Tier 4 Torment in Diablo 4.

