Diablo 4 boasts many exceptional and captivating gameplay elements, providing an exhilarating and challenging experience. Every level in Diablo 4 presents you with formidable adversaries, complex quests, and mighty bosses. As you progress through the levels, Diablo 4's difficulty escalates, necessitating precise execution and specific abilities in certain stages.

These particular levels showcase bosses with extraordinary powers, demanding swift and strategic maneuvers. One such powerful boss in Diablo 4 is Airidah, the Keeper of the Dead. In the case of Airidah, it is crucial to prioritize understanding her moves rather than hastily launching attacks.

To succeed in the battle against her, it is crucial to have a strong understanding of her abilities, the timing of her attacks, and her movement sequences. This guide provides valuable tips on effectively defeating Airidah.

How to easily beat Airidah in Diablo 4

The Apex of Misery quest in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, Airidah encountered in ACT 2 during the "The Apex of Misery" quest in the Cerrigar region presents a formidable challenge. Airidah can conjure mighty tornadoes and unleash powerful lightning bolts.

Powerful lightning strikes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When engaging in combat with her, your primary objective should be to evade the dangerous whirlwinds she summons. These Whirlwinds are powerful lightning strikes that descend from the sky and create a circular ring-like lightning pattern before hitting the ground.

Identifying and avoiding these strikes is relatively straightforward. However, it is important to note that the Whirlwinds track your movements and target your current location, leaving running the optimal survival choice.

Avoid getting too close to Airidah (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In essence, the Whirlwinds execute consecutive strikes; if you unintentionally come into contact with one, you can handle it and escape. However, if you become trapped in a continuous barrage of strikes, the damage inflicted will be severe and potentially fatal. Therefore, avoid getting too close to Airidah and prioritize maintaining a safe distance from her while she launches her attacks.

It is crucial to adopt an aggressive approach right from the start in this boss fight and focus on executing powerful attacks. It's important to note that Airidah will not display excessive aggression initially, and her attacks will not cause significant harm to you.

However, as her health reaches the halfway point, she will grow stronger and begin unleashing intense tornadoes and lightning strikes.

She will summon two witches (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Additionally, she will summon witches when her health drops to a quarter. These witches will create a protective barrier around Airidah, so it becomes necessary to eliminate the witches to free her from the barrier. While engaging these witches, be mindful that they can perform lightning strikes, although the damage inflicted is not severe. Nevertheless, avoid their attacks and eliminate them swiftly.

She summons four witches when her health reaches its end (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When Airidah's health nears its end, she summons four witches to create a protective barrier around her. In addition to summoning them, she unleashes three tornadoes, and lightning strikes towards you.

The tornadoes will persist for approximately seven seconds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The strategy remains the same as before, concentrating on eliminating the witches while avoiding the tornado attacks. Remember that the tornadoes will persist for approximately seven seconds, so make sure to distance yourself from them while staying focused on defeating the witches.

Launch heavy strikes against Airidah (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you break the barriers by defeating the witches, act swiftly and unleash powerful attacks on Airidah. However, be aware that as her health diminishes, she will intensify her assault with additional heavy tornadoes and lightning attacks.

Maintain your focus on evading these attacks and continue launching heavy strikes at her. Eventually, with a few more well-timed attacks, Airidah will meet her final demise.

