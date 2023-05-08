How to easily obtain the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra secret mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1 update has introduced a fair bit of content, additional gameplay, and cosmetic features that players can try out ahead of season 2. One such cosmetic addition is the secret mount called Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra after you have successfully completed a good number of quests in the Ohn’ahran plains.

What makes it one of the most sought-after mounts in the MMO is that it will turn your character into the model of your mount instead of making it a more traditional mount you can ride.

While it’s an entertaining feature to play around with, obtaining the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra is not at all easy to obtain. A few steps go into acquiring it, and many in the community are stuck trying to get it.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things you will be required to do to get your hands on the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Obtaining the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra secret mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Here are a few things you will be required to do to get the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra secret mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

1) Get Lizi’s Reins in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

To get your hands on the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra, you will first be required to acquire the Lizi’s Reins mount, which can be unlocked after you have completed the “Initiate’s Day Out” questline.

The mission can be found on the Ohn’ahran Plains, and after getting your hands on it, you will need to make your way to Renown 25 with the Maruuk Centaur; otherwise, you will not be able to progress further to obtain the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra,

2) Get the Stolen Breath of Ohn’ahra in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

After completing the above requirements, you will need to get your hands on three Stolen Breaths of Ohn’ahra, which is only received as a drop after you have attained maximum renown with the Maruuk Centaur.

You will be required to beat the final boss of the Nokhud Offensive, Balakar Khan, to get the stolen breaths. The items are obtained as a drop, and you can take on the fight on any difficulty as the item’s drop rate does not change.

Once you have all three, you must make your way to Godoloto, who is at the [56.47 73.30] coordinates in the Ohn’ahran Plains, and activate the Whispering Breeze quest. To complete it, you will be required to cash in the following loot to Ohn’ahra in Maruukai:

Three Stolen Breaths of Ohn’ahra

Exultant Incense

Essence of Awakening

3) Obtaining the Exultant Incense and Essence of Awakening in WoW Dragonflight

After obtaining three Stolen Breaths, you will need to get your hands on the Exultant Incense to complete the Whispering Breeze. It’s one of the easier items to acquire for the quest, and you can easily purchase it from the Auction Houze at 100 gold if you are looking for the rank tree version of it.

The next item you will be required to procure for the mission is the Essence of Awakening. To get it, all you will be required to do is to purchase it from Quartermaster Huseng, the Maruuk Centaur keeper of renown.

You must pay 50 Dragon Isles Supplies and one “Occasional Sand.” To get the Occasional Sand, you will need to farm enemies in Thaldrazsus to obtain it as a drop in the game.

As the drop rate is incredibly low, you might have to spend considerable time defeating enemies in the Temporal Conflux until you finally obtain it.

4) Cashing in Whispering Breeze quest requirements in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Once you have been able to get your hands on all three items, the Essence of Awakening, Exultant Incense, and the three Stolen Breaths of Ohn’ahra, you can turn them to the wind goddess Ohn’ahra.

After the interaction, you will receive the Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra secret mount as a reward in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

