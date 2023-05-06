How to easily obtain Cobalt Shalewing mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight features a wealth of new mounts to unlock, and one of them is the Cobalt Shalewing. While you only have one shot a day to unlock this mount, it’s not incredibly challenging to find and encounter the monster that drops it. It’s likely that as soon as the notification goes out, players will rush to fight it. This means you won’t have to attempt to solo the monster, but you’ll want to be quick, so you don’t miss out.

The Cobalt Shalewing is a unique mount, resembling a bat with shale and rock covering its wings. Like all mounts that drop from enemies in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it has a pretty abysmal drop rate, but that doesn’t mean it won’t drop for you eventually.

How to farm Cobalt Shalewing mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While traveling Zaralek Cavern in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you will no doubt spot a wide variety of rare monsters, secret treasures, and other wonders. The underground of the Dragon Isles is a huge area, after all. Since all rare elites are visible on your map, you can see where they’re located.

Update 10.1 features quite a few new mounts, and several of them will share the Shalewing model type. However, the Cobalt Shalewing has a blue coloring that makes it stand out from the other shalewings. If you want to unlock this mount, you’re going to need to track down a rare elite spawn.

This monster, named Karokta, will spawn on the road between Glimmerogg and Zaqali Caldera at the coordinates [42, 66]. You can easily see this shalewing when it appears, or perhaps you will see the swarm of players attacking it in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

You will receive a brief warning when the holder of the Cobalt Shalewing spawns into the game, provided you’re in Zaralek Cavern. You will see the message in general chat that reads, “A flash of teeth and wings darts across the cavern ceiling.” When that appears, players will immediately start fighting, so head to the coordinates fast.

Unfortunately, this is a rare mount, so its drop rate appears to be incredibly low - around 1-3%. You can loot this monster once a day, so unless you have alts that are also level capped, you'll only get one shot at this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight mount. In that case, you can try repeatedly to get the Cobalt Shalewing if you want to do some camping.

If you miss out on the monster, you could also try searching the group finder to see if groups are getting together to fight the Karokta Rare Elite, instead of just running and hoping for the better.

At least the game gives players a warning that it’s going to show up shortly. If you’re looking for a fancy new mount to farm, the Cobalt Shalewing is certainly one of the cooler ones that spawn in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s update 10.1.

