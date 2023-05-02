World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - All mounts in the Dragonflight expansion

One of the most exciting parts of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is unlocking mounts. Many of them look amazing and really stand out from the rest of the basic ones that players can obtain throughout the various WoW expansions. Dragonflight is no exception and contains several new ones for players to seek out.

Some of these are from the first part of the expansion, but the upcoming mounts are also known. This list could change in the future, though, if secret mounts are found.

Early in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s life, there were a few secret mounts, such as the Otto, Magmashell, and Lizi’s Reigns. Irrespective of whether you want to PvP, Raid, or simply focus on casual gameplay, you will find quite a few of them scattered throughout the expansion.

What mounts can you unlock in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

One of the early secret mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight was the adorable Otto the otter. It took a bit of a grind but is worth it to players who are fans of the fishing profession within the MMO. That’s the only way you’re going to unlock it.

There’s also the Gooey Snailemental mount, which is unlocked by participating in the Primal Storm. Unfortunately, this takes an incredibly long grind. But at the end you get the the unique snail to cruise around World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on.

Sadly, a few of these mounts are no longer available, as they are only available as competitive rewards. Any mount that is rewarded for PVP and Mythic+ content will disappear once Season 2 starts for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Mounts in World of Warcraft Dragonflight (pre patch 10.1)

Otterworldly Ottuk Carrier (Achievement): Thanks for the Carry achievement

Thanks for the Carry achievement Telix the Stormhorn (Real-money shop): Purchsable with 12-month WoW sub

Purchsable with 12-month WoW sub Gargantuan Grrloc (Real-money shop): Purchsable with 12-month WoW sub

Purchsable with 12-month WoW sub Bronze Vorquin (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g) Crimson Vorquin (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g) Obsidian Vorquin (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g) Sapphire Vorquin (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (40g) Armored Vorquin Leystrider (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g) Guardian Vorquin (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g) Swift Armored Vorquin (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g) Majestic Armored Vorquin (Racial): Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g)

Racial mount for Dracthyr (80g) Renewed Proto-Drake (Level): Complete “Dragonriding!” in Waking Shore

Complete “Dragonriding!” in Waking Shore Windborne Velocidrake (Level): Complete “Shady Sanctuary!” on Ohn’ahran

Complete “Shady Sanctuary!” on Ohn’ahran Highland Drake (Level): Complete “Calling the Blue Dragons” in Azure Span

Complete “Calling the Blue Dragons” in Azure Span Cliffside Wylderdrake (Level): Complete “Back to the Future” in Thaldraszus

Complete “Back to the Future” in Thaldraszus Hailstorm Armoredon (Mythic+): Season One reward - Dragonflight Keystone Master

Season One reward - Dragonflight Keystone Master Crimson Gladiator’s Drake (PVP): Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 1 Achievement reward

Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 1 Achievement reward Vicious Sabertooth (PVP): Dragonflight Season 1 PVP Mount for the Alliance

Dragonflight Season 1 PVP Mount for the Alliance Vicious Sabertooth (PVP): Dragonflight Season 1 PVP Mount for the Horde

Dragonflight Season 1 PVP Mount for the Horde Brown Scouting Ottuk (Renown): 25 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 750 Dragon Isle Supplies, 2 Aquatic Maws, 2 Mastodon Tusks)

25 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 750 Dragon Isle Supplies, 2 Aquatic Maws, 2 Mastodon Tusks) Yellow Scouting Ottuk (Renown): 25 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 750 Dragon Isle Supplies, 2 Aquatic Maws, 2 Mastodon Tusks)

25 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 750 Dragon Isle Supplies, 2 Aquatic Maws, 2 Mastodon Tusks) Brown War Ottuk (Renown): 30 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Aquatic Maws, 5 Mastodon Tusks)

30 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Aquatic Maws, 5 Mastodon Tusks) Yellow War Ottuk (Renown): 30 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Aquatic Maws, 5 Mastodon Tusks)

30 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr (Tatto sells for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Aquatic Maws, 5 Mastodon Tusks) Azure Skitterfly (Renown): 25 Renown with Dragonscale Expedition (Granpap Whiskers sells for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Iridescent Plume, 20 contoured fowlfeathers)

25 Renown with Dragonscale Expedition (Granpap Whiskers sells for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Iridescent Plume, 20 contoured fowlfeathers) Tamed Skitterfly (Renown): 25 Renown with Dragonscale Expedition (Granpap Whiskers sells for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Iridescent Plume, 20 contoured fowlfeathers)

25 Renown with Dragonscale Expedition (Granpap Whiskers sells for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, 5 Iridescent Plume, 20 contoured fowlfeathers) Verdant Skitterfly (Drop): Reach 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition, can drop from Expedition Scout’s Pack

Reach 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition, can drop from Expedition Scout’s Pack Zenet Hatchling (Drop): Drops from Zenet Avis, takes 7 days to hatch

Drops from Zenet Avis, takes 7 days to hatch Reins of the Liberated Slyvern (Drop): Drops from Breezebiter

Drops from Breezebiter Loyal Magmammoth (Reputation): Max Sabellian and Wrathion rep, complete “Grand Theft Mammoth” quest

Max Sabellian and Wrathion rep, complete “Grand Theft Mammoth” quest Plainswalker Bearer (Event): Drops for your first week of Grand Hunt, available in Grand Hunt Spoils

Drops for your first week of Grand Hunt, available in Grand Hunt Spoils Stormhide Salamanther (Renown): Renown 9 with Maruuk Centaur

Renown 9 with Maruuk Centaur Lizi’s Reins (Renown): Can unlock after Renown 9 with Maruuk Centaur

Can unlock after Renown 9 with Maruuk Centaur Iskaar Trader’s Ottuk (Raid): Terro’s Captive Core and Eye of the Vengeful Hurricane from raid, purchase from Tattukiaka

Terro’s Captive Core and Eye of the Vengeful Hurricane from raid, purchase from Tattukiaka Raging Magmammoth (Achievement): Reward for “Glory of the Vault Raider” achievement

Reward for “Glory of the Vault Raider” achievement Shellack (Dungeon): Reward from “Glory of the Dragonflight Hero” achievement

Reward from “Glory of the Dragonflight Hero” achievement Ivory Trader’s Ottuk (Dungeon): Farm Thunderous Downburst Ring, Unstable Arcane Loop, and Platinum Star Band from dungeons, purchase from Tattukiaka

Farm Thunderous Downburst Ring, Unstable Arcane Loop, and Platinum Star Band from dungeons, purchase from Tattukiaka Otto (Fishing): Obtain one Gold Coin and complete quest line

Obtain one Gold Coin and complete quest line Magmashell (Drop): Unlock Empty Magma Shell and find the Empowered Snail

Unlock Empty Magma Shell and find the Empowered Snail Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra (Renown): Reach Renown 9 with Maruuk Centaur

Reach Renown 9 with Maruuk Centaur Ancient Salamanther (Drop): Forbidden Reach rares drop this

Forbidden Reach rares drop this Gooey Snailmenetal (Event): Farm 50 Leftover Elemental Slimes from Froststone Vault Primal Storm

Farm 50 Leftover Elemental Slimes from Froststone Vault Primal Storm Mossy Mammoth (Zskera Vaults): Combine items found in the vaults

Combine items found in the vaults Noble Bruffalon (Vendor): Costs 100,000 Elementa Overflow from Storykeeper Ashekh in Forbidden Reach

Costs 100,000 Elementa Overflow from Storykeeper Ashekh in Forbidden Reach Rocket Shredder 9001 (Recruit-a-friend): Recruit-a-friend reaches 6 months of in-game time

As we discussed with the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s developers ahead of the 10.1 update, there will be quite a few new rewards in Zaralek Cavern and beyond. Some of these will come from new factions like the Sniffen, while others require you to be a little more competitive.

World of Warcraft Patch 10.1 rewards

Winding Slitherdrake (Campaign): Complete Chapter 3 of Ember sof Neltharion campaign

Complete Chapter 3 of Ember sof Neltharion campaign Morsel Sniffer (Renown): Renown 18 in Loamm Niffen (800 Dragon Isles Supplies)

Renown 18 in Loamm Niffen (800 Dragon Isles Supplies) Cobalt Shalewing (Drop): Kairoktra drops (low-chance)

Kairoktra drops (low-chance) Catalogued Shalewing (Event): Chance to drop each week from first “Researchers Under Fire” event

Chance to drop each week from first “Researchers Under Fire” event Igneous Shalewing (Currency): Bought from Saccratros in Loamm (400 Coveted Baubles)

Bought from Saccratros in Loamm (400 Coveted Baubles) Subterranean Magmammoth (Currency): Purchasable from Saccratros (100 Coveted Baubles)

Purchasable from Saccratros (100 Coveted Baubles) Boulder Hauler (Renown): Bought from Loam Niffen quartermaster (84 Barter Boulders, 99 Barter Pebbles)

Bought from Loam Niffen quartermaster (84 Barter Boulders, 99 Barter Pebbles) Seething Slug (Treasure): Unlockable by interacting with Zaralek Cavern Seething Orbs

Unlockable by interacting with Zaralek Cavern Seething Orbs Big Slick in the City (Reputation): Unlocked after earning maximum Glimmerogg Racer reputation in Zaralek Cavern

Unlocked after earning maximum Glimmerogg Racer reputation in Zaralek Cavern Shadowflame Shalewing (Achievement): “Glory of the Aberrus Raider” achievement reward

“Glory of the Aberrus Raider” achievement reward Vicious War Snail (PVP): Dragonflight season 2 PVP mount reward

Dragonflight season 2 PVP mount reward Inferno Armoredon (Mythic+): Reward for Keystone Master in Dragonflight season 2 (2,000 rating)

As the current season of content for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight continues, more secret mounts may be unlocked. As more of these are found in World of Warcraft, we will come back and update this, so stay tuned for all the ridable allies players can unlock as time goes on.

