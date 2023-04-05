How to easily obtain the Emmah pet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update introduced a significant amount of new playable content for fans to enjoy. With season 2 of the new chapter right around the corner, a lot of players have been wondering how they can make the most of the new expansion.

Along with collecting Zskera Vault Keys to obtain Primordial Stones for the Onyx Amulet, players will also be able to enjoy some cosmetic content in the game, including rides and pets.

Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion arrives May 2.



One such pet that players have been looking to get their hands on is the Emmah. To obtain it, one has to find the Disgusting Vat in the Zskera Vaults.

It's not easy to obtain the Emmah pet, so today’s guide will go over some of the things that you must do to get your hands on it in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

All you need to know about obtaining the Emmah pet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

As mentioned earlier, to obtain the Emmah pet in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you must find the Disgusting Vat in the Zskera Vaults. Once found, you will not be required to get your hands on a special item to interact with it. Instead, you must use the Dragon Isles Fishing skill.

Fortunately, you will also not require a higher fishing skill to improve your chances of getting the Emmah pet, so slotting in more points will not be required.

Here's what you need to do to be able to fish in the Disgusting Vat:

Right-click on the cauldron and try to keep an eye on the fishing bob after the line has been cast. As soon as the bobber shakes, you will be required to right-click again and collect the loot.

Timing is absolutely important when it comes to making the most of the Disgusting Vat in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. There is a very small window to right-click, and it’s very easy to miss, forcing you to go through the process all over again.

Additionally, you will not be required to have a fishing pole in your inventory for this feature to work. As long as your character has learned the Dragon Isles fishing skill, you will be able to interact with the Vat.

The Emmah pet is a ferocious frill fish that you can catch in the Disgusting Vat through fishing. It appears in a floating bubble.

You will be able to catch each of the rare drops from the Disgusting Vat every week (once it resets).

However, the Emmah pet is not the only thing you can fish for in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Disgusting Vat. Here is a list of some of the other things that you can obtain:

Dormant Primordial Fragment

Research Chest Key

Primordial Stones

Prismatic Fragment

Neltharion Gift Token

Fishing in the Disgusting Vat is a great way to obtain additional loot in the MMO. It is something that players are advised to spend as much time on as possible.

