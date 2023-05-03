How to easily open the Ancient Zaqali Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s latest update features several puzzle chests, like the Ancient Zaqali Chest. These chests appear to have some kind of gimmick to solve, making them far more rewarding when you finally open them. However, some of these chests don’t appear to feature something valuable in them. Look no further if you’re hunting achievements or simply want to find all the secrets of the latest content update.

The Ancient Zaqali Chest is one of the rewards you can unlock while exploring the Zaqali Caldera region of the Dragon Isles’ underworld. It will take some hard work to unlock, but it could drop some useful items for you, such as Shadowflame Crests, and Dragon Isles spoils.

Opening the Ancient Zaqali Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Among the lava floes of the Zaqali Caldera zone in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Zaralek Caverns awaits quite a few treasures. Unlike the Blazing Shadowflame Chest, you won’t need to farm up an Onyxia Cape, though. The Ancient Zaqali Chest requires players to have something more reasonable, though they’ll potentially have to fight their way through enemies.

If you want to get the Ancient Zaqali Chest, head to the coordinates 36.64, 48.74 in Zaralek Cavern's Zaqali Caldera region in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The chest is directly in front of you, though you might have to batter some enemies to get at it. You will probably notice that this chest simply will not open.

You need the Bottled Magma item, which spawns right in this zone. It can appear in a few places in the room, so you must look out for the small bottle. It could appear on the ground at 35.68, 48.77, or near the entrance at 36.45, 48.21. There are quite a few places in here it could spawn.

You’ll want to grab the bottled magma in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight zone, no matter where it spawns. Then, use the item on the Ancient Zaqali Chest in this room. This is done via a button that will show up on your UI. Just press that, and you can claim your rewards.

So far, it drops Whelpings Shadowflame Crests and Dragon Isles Supplies, but it could also drop other items. If you’re trying to complete the Treasures of Zaralek Cavern achievement, you need to open this treasure chest.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 features a wealth of new content, such as the Niffen, and their Sniffen Seeking challenges. There will be a plethora of treasure chests to unlock throughout this cavernous zone, as well as rare monsters to fight.

You can also read our exclusive interview with the WoW developers as they discuss features that are available in the most recent 10.1 update of Blizzard’s hit MMO.

Poll : 0 votes