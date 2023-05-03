How to easily open Dreamer's Bounty chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new \content is home to many new treasures, such as the Dreamer's Bounty chest. Like many of the other treasures hidden around Zaralek Cavern, it requires a little puzzle-solving as you explore the many new zones in the underworld of the Dragon Isles. You could completely miss the solution to this puzzle, though, since it’s not verly clear what you’ll need to do. However, if you act fast, you can go and unlock this box easily enough.

The Dreamer's Bounty chest is hard to unlock, but thankfully, it’s far from impossible. You just have to act fast, and you may have to reload your UI, depending on what addons you’re running in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to open the tricky Dreamer's Bounty chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

While in Nal Ks’kol in Zaralek Cavern, you can find a treasure chest hidden in a strange bush. This is the Dreamer's Bounty chest, and at first, it’s not clear how you unlock this particular World of Warcraft: Dragonflight chest.

Like the Blazing Shadowflame Chest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new area, there’s a gimmick or trick to opening it. First, head to Nal Ks’kol’s “The Crystal Fields” zone. Specifically, head to coordinates 57.93, 66.33, and you’ll see a hidden treasure chest. It won’t open right away.

You’ll need a debuff: Drowsy Dust to unlock the Dreamer's Bounty chest. This is cast on you by Preying Dustmoths, and the debuff only lasts for about 13 seconds. This means you’re going to need to be incredibly quick. It will be easier to kite it as close to the chest as possible, so you don’t have to go far to open this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight chest.

Depending on your addons, the chest might not show up if you have the Drowsy Dust debuff, so you might have to use the “/reloadui” command to reset your screen and make the chest appear in this location.

The simplest way to unlock this World of Warcraft treasure chest is to drag a Preying Dustmoth near the chest and wait for it to cast the debuff on you. Kill it quickly, and open the treasure chest while you still have Drowsy Dust on you.

The treasure chest doesn’t appear to drop many good items, but the contents are still being accounted for. As patch 10.1 only dropped yesterday, it’s unclear if the Dreamer's Bounty chest will have a rare, useful item. Should one be discovered, we will update this article accordingly.

10.1 has only recently launched for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and you can read our exclusive interview with the developers here, where we discussed some things players can look forward to in this new content.

Poll : 0 votes