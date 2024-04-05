How to find Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld

The Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld will summon the strongest variant of Bellanoir as a Raid Boss in Palworld. Bellanoir is the latest Pal added to the game by Pocketpair, Inc. While normal Bellanoir is a menace to deal with, its Libero and Libero Ultra versions are nightmare fuel for anyone willing to take up the challenge.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the Bellanoir Liber Ultra Slab in Palworld, including where you can find one and how you can use it.

Where to find Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld?

To get the Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld, you must defeat the Bellanoir Libero Raid Boss that stands at level 50 with an HP stat of 450,000. You will need a Bellanoir Libero Slab to summon the Libero Bellanoir of Bellanoir at the Summoning Altar in the game.

Upon defeating Bellanoir Libero as a Raid Boss, you will obtain a Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld as one of the rewards rewards.

As of the writing of this article, this is the only method of obtaining a Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld. You cannot find Slab Fragments like you do for the regular and Libero variants.

How to get Bellanoir Libero Slab in Palworld

Bellanoir Libero Slab

Since you will need to fight the Bellanoir Libero Raid Boss, you must get your hands on a Bellanoir Libero Slab. For that, you will need to collect four Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments. Once you have four of these Fragments, you can assemble them in a Production Assembly Line II at your base.

You can unlock the recipe for this technology at level 43. Once you unlock the recipe for the Production Assembly Line II, you will need the following ingredients to craft it:

100 Refined Ingots

10 Circuit Boards

30 Nails

Where to find Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments in Palworld?

You can find Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments from Dungeon Chests. Defeating high-level Dungeon Bosses will increase your chances of getting Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments in Palworld.

How many Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments do you need for one Bellanoir Libero Slab in Palworld?

You will need four Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments to craft one Bellanoir Libero Slab. Since the drops are not guaranteed from every Dungeon Chest, you must defeat a handful of Dungeon Boss Pals to get the four Libero Slab Fragments.

How to use the Bellanoir Libero Slab in Palworld

Once you craft a Bellanoir Libero Slab, you can use it at the Summoning Altar. This will summon Bellanoir Libero at your raid base. Since this raid boss will have an HP stat of 450,000, you must be prepared with high-level Pals that do a lot of damage.

How to use Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld

Once you defeat the Bellanoir Libero Raid Boss, you will get a Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab as one of the drops. Like the regular Libero variant, you can use the Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab at the Summoning Altar.

Once you place the Slab, it will summon the Bellanoir Libero Raid Boss with a staggering HP stat of 900,000. Given its insane stats, it is highly unlikely you can beat this raid boss with average Pals.