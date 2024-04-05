How to find Bellanoir Slab in Palworld

You will need a Bellanoir Slab in Palworld to summon the Raid Boss Bellanoir. Pocketpair, Inc. introduced Bellanoir as the first ever Raid Boss Pal in this adventure survival title. You can challenge this Boss Pal to a raid and upon defeating it successfully, you will be rewarded generously. Defeating the Raid Boss requires a fair bit of preparation, but you'll need to summon the Boss Pal into your world first.

To do so, you must find Bellanoir Slab Fragments in Palworld. This article will run you through everything about Bellanoir Slab in Palworld, including where you can find Bellanoir Slab Fragments and how you can use them to make this critter in Palworld.

Where to find Bellanoir Slab Fragments in Palworld

Bellanoir Slab (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Bellanoir Slab Fragments are needed to form a Bellanoir Slab that you can use to summon the Raid Boss at the Summoning Altar in Palworld. You can find Bellanoir Slab Fragments from various dungeon chests.

It is important to note that the odds of getting these fragments are higher from dungeons that harbor stronger Boss Pals.

How many Bellanoir Slab Fragments do you need for one Bellanoir Slab in Palworld?

You need four Bellanoir Slab Fragments to make one Bellanoir Slab in Palworld. Since the drop rate of this item is inconsistent, you will likely have to go through multiple Dungeon Bosses to get the four Bellanoir Slab Fragments needed to craft the Slab in this game.

Ravine Grotto, Mountain Stream Grotto, Cavern of the Dunes, Volcanic Cavern, and Sacred Mountain Cavern are some dungeons that can provide you with Bellanoir Slab Fragments.

How to get Bellanoir Slabs in Palworld

Bellanoir in the game (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The only way to get Bellanoir Slabs in Palworld is by crafting. You must assemble the Bellanoir Slab Fragments obtained from the dungeon chests as mentioned above using the Production Assembly Line II.

The recipe for this piece of technology can be unlocked upon reaching level 42. You need 100 Refined Ingots, 10 Circuit Boards, and 30 Nails to craft the Production Assembly Line II.

How to use the Bellanoir Slab in Palworld

After crafting the Slab, build the Summoning Altar. This is the only structure that will let you use this Slab. Upon the construction of the Summoning Altar in Palworld, put the Bellanoir Slab inside the slot provided in the structure. Doing so will summon the Bellanoir Raid Boss in Palworld.

It is important to note that the boss fight with Bellanoir will not be easy by any stretch of the imagination. So it is advisable to not summon the Raid Boss unless you have high-level Pals that deal a lot of damage.