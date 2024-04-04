How to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld

You can summon a Raid Boss in Palworld using a special structure that was added to the game in the 0.2.0.6 update. When you summon a Raid Boss in Palworld, it will put you up against a powerful Boss Pal. Defeating it will be no easy task. So, be prepared for everything a Raid Boss throws at you.

This article will run you through everything you need to learn to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld.

Best way to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld

Bellanoir Slab Fragment (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

As of the writing of this article, Bellanoir is the only Raid Boss in the game. So, we will take this Pal as an example and guide you through the necessary summoning steps. To summon a Raid Boss in Palworld, follow the steps below:

Learn the recipe for the Summoning Altar in Palworld. Unlock the recipe for this structure once you reach Level 33. It will cost you three Ancient Technology Points.

Once you learn the recipe for this structure, build it using 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments.

After that, get your hands on a Bellanoir Libero Slab. Craft a Bellanoir Libero Slab using Bellanoir Slab Fragments available in Treasure Chests throughout the vast expanses of Palpagos Island. Also, get your hands on a Bellanoir Libero Slab from Dungeon Chests after defeating Dungeon Boss Pals.

Once you have the Bellanoir Libero Slab, take it to the Summoning Altar you constructed earlier, which will summon Bellanoir in your world.

Bellanoir is a strong Pal, and fighting it can be pretty challenging. You can choose the location of this boss fight and since this Boss Pal has the potential to destroy your base, summon this Raid Boss somewhere far from your Palworld base.

Furthermore, the items needed to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld are likely to change as and when new Boss Pals are introduced in the game.

For instance, the Bellanoir Libero Slabs will most likely get replaced by a corresponding Boss-liberating Slab. However, this is mere speculation as it is impossible to predict what the developers have in store for us in future updates.

Can you catch Raid Bosses in Palworld?

Incubation of Bellanoir (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

As much as we would love to capture this Raid Boss in Palworld, you will sadly not be allowed to do so. However, this doesn't mean that you can't add this Pal to your collection. Defeating the Bellanoir Raid Boss will drop an egg you can incubate like every other egg to get a Level 1 Bellanoir.

Similarly, after you summon a Raid Boss in Palworld, you can get an egg for the same Pal upon successfully defeating it in the raid.