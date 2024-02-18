The manager of Le Pont Muet can be found within Sainte-Anne of Skull and Bones. This particular NPC is key to unlocking the Black Market and purchasing various ship blueprints to aid in your conquest of the seas. However, unlocking this requires players to partake in a relatively simple but time-consuming quest.

Read on to learn more on how to find the manager of Le Pont Muet in Skull and Bones, and of the Black Market.

Note: Spoilers for Skull and Bones will follow. Discretion is advised.

Where to find Yanita Nara, the manager of Le Pont Muet in Skull and Bones

Yanita Nara (Image via YouTube/AjSlim79)

The manager of the Le Pont Muet in Skull and Bones is Yanita Nara. She can be found in the local tavern in Sainte-Anne. Once you are there, head up and move past the Commodities vendor to locate her.

Unfortunately, as a prerequisite, players will have to follow the series of steps below in order to speak with her:

Step 1: Progress through the main campaign to eventually unlock the “A Covert Invitation” contract.

Step 2: Head back to the tavern in Sainte-Anne. Yanita will offer you a membership to the Helm.

Step 3: Pay 2500 Silver to gain permanent access to the Helm.

Following these steps will require raising your Infamy level in the game. Make sure to progress through the main quest, along with miscellaneous side quests to level up faster.

What rewards does completing the quest for the manager of Le Pont Muet provide?

Accessing the services of the Helm (Image via YouTube/AjSlim79)

After you find (and talk to) the manager of Le Pont Muet in Skull and Bones, a set of in-game services will be automatically unlocked. These include the following:

Supply Network : The Supply Network provides you with Contracts that in turn, reward you with supplies, Silver, and Infamy.

: The Supply Network provides you with Contracts that in turn, reward you with supplies, Silver, and Infamy. Distillery : The Distillery is a great spot to obtain secondary materials by refining base materials.

: The Distillery is a great spot to obtain secondary materials by refining base materials. Order Registry : The Order Registry provides daily updates of the demand for supplies stocked at the Helm. Orders are high-risk, high-reward quests that offer lucrative prizes.

: The Order Registry provides daily updates of the demand for supplies stocked at the Helm. Orders are high-risk, high-reward quests that offer lucrative prizes. Black Market : The Black Market is a specialized region that deals in selling contraband and exotic materials.

: The Black Market is a specialized region that deals in selling contraband and exotic materials. Sambuk Blueprint: Completing the quest additionally unlocks the blueprints for the Sambuk ship in Skull and Bones.

Everything you need to know about the Black Market in Skull and Bones

Accessing the Black Market (Image via YouTube/Ditech Gaming)

Finding the manager of Le Pont Muet will also unlock the Black Market, a pirate’s paradise for smuggled goods. Exotic blueprints, armor and weapons can be purchased from here - against a set sum of the Pieces of Eight currency, instead of the usual Silver.

