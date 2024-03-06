How to do fishing in Sea of Thieves?

The gentle art of fishing in Sea of Thieves is a cherished pastime for every pirate! The open seas offer more than just plunder – they teem with vibrant life waiting to be hooked. This guide will be your trusty rod, imparting essential knowledge on the nuances of angling, from the basics of casting a line to the intricacies of wrestling with elusive trophy fishes.

With your fishing rod in hand, embark on a journey of a fisherman's delight, as we delve into the mysteries of the depths, in pursuit of a bountiful aquatic harvest.

Fishing in Sea of Thieves explained

In Sea of Thieves, fishing isn't just a recreational activity; it's a rewarding journey filled with unique catches and delicious culinary delights. While it may seem difficult to some players, it is actually a game of patience. With the right technique and patience, anyone can become a master fisherman in Sea of Thieves.

Step 1: Gather your gear

A fishing rod is needed for fishing in Sea of Thieves. You may or may not use a bait. (Image via Rare)

To start fishing in Sea of Thieves, you must first equip your trusty fishing rod, readily available in your equipment radial. The default fishing rod is bland in color, but you can buy from a plethora of cosmetic options from the in-game store. Different areas boast unique fish, so be wary of that.

Bait is not always necessary to catch fish, but certain types of fish are attracted to specific types of bait. Baits might be beneficial if you are farming for commendations and need specific fish.

Step 2: Find the right spot

Seek the right spot, as not all waters are equal. Look for ripples, schools of fish, or specific locations known for prized catches. Even ponds on larger islands can hold surprising catches.

Various forts, like the Fort of the Damned, also hold ponds where you might be able to fish.

Step 3: Cast your line

Aim your rod and right-click on your mouse to cast your line. If you want the cast to go further, hold the right-click button for a while before releasing it. Patience is key, as the right fish will find your bait eventually.

Step 4: The struggle begins

Fishing in Sea of Thieves is quite the fun endeavor (Image via Rare)

Once hooked, the fish will fight back. It will try to swim very fast while pulling onto your rod. The main challenge to fishing in Sea of Thieves begins here. Pull your rod in the opposite direction of the fish to tire it out. This can be done by pressing the W,A,S,D buttons on PC, and using the joystick in consoles.

If you do not follow this step properly, you will find a creaking noise in your fishing rod. This is an audio cue that the line is about to break and the fish will escape.

Step 5: Reel the fish in

Reel the fish in when the line is plump (Image via Rare)

When the fish slows, reel it in cautiously. Be mindful of sudden bursts of energy, and adjust your pull accordingly. Consider it to be like stages of fishing in Sea of Thieves.

Smaller fish usually have two to three bursts of energy or stages. Trophy fish, on the other hand, can take up to six such stages to finally be reeled in successfully.

Step 6: Claim your prize

Claim your fish after successfully reeling it in (Image via Rare)

Congratulations, pirate! You've landed your catch! Sell it for gold, cook it for a health boost, or admire your trophy fish in your personal quarters. Players looking to farm for the Hunter’s Call reputation levels are advised first to cook and then sell the fish.

This guide merely scratches the surface of fishing in Sea of Thieves. Discover the secrets of trophy fish and rare bait locations, and even have some luck at reeling in an Ashen Key! With practice and perseverance, you'll soon reel in legendary catches and find your place among the most skilled anglers in Sea of Thieves.