How to get Acceltra in Warframe

Acceltra is one of the most coveted primary weapons in Warframe. Even though technically classified as a rifle, it is actually a rapid-fire micro-missile launcher with a reasonable explosion radius. Weapons with built-in explosion methods like this tend to stagger the player if the area of impact is close, but Acceltra only arms its rockets once they are out of your hair as a safety trigger.

A moderately high critical chance and critical multiplier make Acceltra capable of using critical-focused builds with Hunter Munitions. The firepower cannot match the top-of-the-line weaponry available in Warframe and scales poorly in Steel Path. Nonetheless, it is still a fun and effective weapon to use for daily tasks like Sorties and Arbitrations.

Warframe Acceltra drop location and farming strategies

Acceltra drops in the Ur node in Uranus (Image via Digital Extremes)

Acceltra, being one of the only few weapons to be locked behind elite enemy drops, can be found by defeating Infested Demolisher units. Below is the drop chance for all enemies that can potentially drop the Acceltra blueprint.

Demolisher Charger 1.25% Demolisher Boiler 1.25% Demolisher Thrasher 1.25% Demolisher Juggernaut 1.25%

Demolisher units can only be confronted in the Disruption game mode. For this purpose, the only place where Acceltra can be farmed is the Ur node in Uranus.

The low chance means you might need to grind this node for a while. Above half of all players will find it within 90 Demolisher unit kills, but it may take four times as many if luck does not favor you. There are certain things you can do to speed up the process:

Getting good at the Disruption game mode will naturally lead to faster round clears and more chances at getting an Acceltra.

You can use Nekros to desecrate the Demolishers, thus getting twice as many odds per round to get the drop.

Running it in a squad is much faster, even without all the members not using Nekros.

Note that loot-accelerant methods other than Nekros' Desecrate do not work in this case, as Demolisher units are immune to all other options. Once you obtain the blueprint, the following are required to craft Acceltra:

200 Hexenon

8000 Nano Spores

Four Neurodes

925 Plastids

Warframe Acceltra build and usage

Acceltra requires at least some form of ammo mutation (Image via Digital Extremes)

Acceltra plays naturally into the slash-viral meta with Hunter Munitions and the Primed Cryo Rounds + Infected Clip. However, the weapon has twofold problems you need to address.

Firstly, it needs at least Serration or Galvanized Aptitude to amp up the pre-arcane base damage. The general use case for this weapon is to run non-Steel Path daily alerts, where a simple initial base damage mod helps greatly.

Secondly, and most importantly, Acceltra was hit the hardest by the ammo nerf in 2022 to target area-of-effect weapons. Due to this reason, you will run into ammo economy issues without at least a Primed Ammo Rifle Mutation, a Rifle Scavenger Warframe aura, or a Carrier.