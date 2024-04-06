How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld

Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld are new to the realm of Pals. The latest 0.2.0.6 update of the game added a lot of new items to Palworld along with fresh abilities and structures. Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld are a new crafting material like Polymer, Carbon Fibre, and more. You can use this new material in various crafting recipes.

You will come across a lot of new Technologies as you progress through your Palworld journey. A lot of these tools and gear will require Ancient Technology Points to be unlocked. You will need Ancient Civilization Parts as a crafting material for a lot of these items.

You must not confuse Ancient Civilization Cores with Ancient Technology Points and Ancient Civilization Parts. These indeed sound different but at the same time, this is a heads-up for those who have just picked up the game and are not too familiar with the wide array of items and resources in this game.

In this article, we will run through everything Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld, including where you can get this new material and how to use it to craft items in the game.

Where to find Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld?

As of the writing, the only way to acquire Ancient Civilization Cores is through winning raid battles. This was a nice way of linking two brand-new features in the game with Raid Boss fights being a fresh challenge on Palpagos Island. You must defeat Bellanoir Libero to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld.

This Raid Boss drops only one Core every time you beat it, so, farming the Cores can be a grind and a half. You will need to gather Bellanoir Libero Slabs Fragments, assemble them to make a Bellanoir Libero Slab, and then use this to summon the Bellanoir Libero Raid Boss with the Summoning Altar.

Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld are described as:

“Core from technology that was lost long ago. Nearly impossible to find on the Palpagos Islands, it contains a wealth of forgotten knowledge.”

What items need Ancient Civilization Cores for crafting?

As far as the 0.2.0.6 update is concerned, Ancient Civilization Cores are used to craft the following items:

Electric Egg Incubator: 50 Refined Ingots, 15 Circuit Boards, 10 Ancient Civilization Parts, and 5 Ancient Civilization Cores

Ability Glasses: 30 Refined Ingots, 20 Paldium Fragments, 10 Ancient Civilization Parts, and 5 Ancient Civilization Cores

There might be more items in the future updates that will take Ancient Civilization Cores as crafting materials. So, it is advisable to start farming as soon as possible.