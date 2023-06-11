Diablo 4 offers plenty of opportunities to get stronger on the journey to collecting powerful loot. These don't just include skills and stats players allocate to their characters but also perks that help steer a build in an intended direction for max effect. One such means are the Legendary Aspects. Each class has a handful of these bonuses that can be uncovered. Furthermore, they can be attached to desired gear to enhance them.

This guide covers the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes in Diablo 4. This Barbarian class-exclusive Aspect sees players jump through some hoops to obtain it, but it is ultimately worth the effort.

How to get the Aspect of Ancestral Echoes in Diablo 4?

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes location on the Diablo 4 map (Image via YouTube: FP Good Game)

While many Legendary Aspects will be unlocked by default in the Codex of Power, players must obtain others by exploring the sandbox world of Sanctuary. Here is a brief rundown of what this Aspect does:

Category: Offensive

Offensive Class: Barbarian only

Barbarian only How to obtain: Complete the Ancient Reservoir dungeon

Complete the Ancient Reservoir dungeon Effect: Lucky Hit - While Call of the Ancients is on your Action Bar, damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind has up to a 40-50% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill

Lucky Hit - While Call of the Ancients is on your Action Bar, damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind has up to a 40-50% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill Usable on: Amulets, One-handed Weapons, Two-handed Weapons, Gloves, Rings

As mentioned, this Legendary Aspect can only be used by the Barbarian class. The only way to find it is to finish the Ancient Reservoir dungeon. It is to the east side of Havezar in the Rotspill Delta region. Note that the dungeon is unlocked only after beating the Looming Edifice Stronghold, one of many areas overrun by enemies.

Furthermore, players must be at least level 50 to successfully tackle the dungeon itself. This means this is one of the many endgame activities available in Diablo 4. However, the process is incredibly straightforward: First, slay all enemies in the dungeon's Tainted Aqueduct area and proceed to the Enduring Watch. Here, players must find two statues to be returned and placed on the pedestals.

Since both locations will be marked on the dungeon map, players should not have issues hunting them down. Once both have been obtained and placed, this will help unlock the door to the final boss area called the Prison of Eternity. Interact with the Monolith to free the powerful dungeon boss called the Tomb Lord. This is a tall undead who wields a staff as well as Necromancy skills.

Once felled, the new Legendary Aspect, "Aspect of Ancestral Echoes," will be added to players' Codex of Power.

What exactly are Legendary Aspects, and how to add them to gear?

Legendary Aspects are useful perks attached to Legendary gear with a special effect that can be triggered by performing a skill or action. As such, they can spawn on Legendary gear too. However, it may not always be the perk players want or like. In such a scenario, players should visit the Occultist vendor to make the most of them.

These NPCs are located around Sanctuary and are integral to gear progression. Visit one and use the Imprint function to attach an acquired Aspect onto a Legendary item. Using one on Rare (yellow rarity) will transform it into a Legendary (orange rarity) tier gear. However, imprinting costs many gold and resources, so players must pick and choose wisely.

Diablo 4 is currently available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S platforms.

Poll : 0 votes